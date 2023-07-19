Watch Next Week: Key HIV Research Updates from the IAS Conference on HIV Science

Starting Sunday, July 23, thousands of researchers will gather for the biennial International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science (#IAS2023) to share and discuss the latest advances in basic, clinical, and operational HIV research. HIV.gov will share video updates from the conference on our social media channels and here on the blog.

HIV.gov’s conversations from IAS 2023 will include daily updates from Dr. Carl Dieffenbach, director of the Division of AIDS at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Miguel Gomez, Director of HIV.gov, recently spoke with Dr. Dieffenbach about the top three topics he’s looking forward to sharing more information about during those conversations:

We’ll also share conversations with researchers and community members about what they are presenting or learning at the conference and how those new research findings might affect future HIV prevention or treatment efforts.

You can find our conversations from IAS 2023 on HIV.gov’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and on the LinkedInExit Disclaimer account of the HHS Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy.

IAS 2023Exit Disclaimer, convening in Brisbane, Australia, will feature seven plenary sessions, more than 60 symposia and oral abstract sessions, hundreds of poster sessions, and many satellite sessions featuring highly diverse and cutting-edge research. Many of the studies that will be presented have been conducted by or funded by federal partners, including NIH, CDC, PEPFAR, DoD, and others.