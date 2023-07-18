23rd Annual Gospel Fest Announced

Gospel Fest is New England’s largest Gospel music celebration and is free and open to all.

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that the City of Boston’s annual Gospel Fest concert will take place on Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 p.m. at Leader Bank Pavilion. Now in its 23rd year, Gospel Fest showcases both national and local gospel talent. This annual concert is a part of a slate of free, family friendly events and programming open to residents, families and visitors throughout the week of the 2023 NAACP National convention in July.

“I’m thrilled to announce Boston’s 23rd annual Gospel Fest concert!” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Gospel Fest celebrates Boston’s communities and supports local and national gospel artists. I’m grateful to all of our partners and encourage everyone to stop by Leader Bank Pavilion on Sunday, July 30th.”

This year’s Gospel Fest will feature performances by Fred Hammond, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, and the Mayor’s Gospel Choir. Additionally, the event will also include an Interfaith Prayer Service from 4:00 - 4:30 p.m. The event will be hosted by MAJOR and will be free and open to the public. Blending contemporary and traditional gospel melodies, this year’s annual event is produced by the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment in partnership with LiveNation Entertainment.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we invite residents and visitors to join us for this year’s Gospel Fest,” said John Borders IV, Tourism, Sports & Entertainment Director. “We believe this will be our best Gospel Fest yet! With a highly anticipated lineup of renowned artists, including Fred Hammond, Kiki Sheard-Kelley, MAJOR., and more we know this will be one for the ages. We were intentional about moving the date forward to align with this year’s National NAACP convention as well. With its rich history and deep-rooted connection to spirituality, Gospel Fest has touched the hearts and souls of countless individuals, providing inspiration and hope for so many. We are proud to partner with LiveNation for this occasion as we host this extraordinary concert ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to be part of this soul-stirring celebration. Preceded by an interfaith prayer service, we believe this year’s Gospel Fest will showcase the diversity and unity of our city, fostering a sense of togetherness like never before.”

“Gospel Fest is a celebration to unify and uplift all faiths in the City of Boston,” said Will E. Dickerson III, Faith-based Senior Advisor for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. “I am excited to see Boston residents from all faiths, backgrounds, and neighborhoods fellowship together through gospel music.”

Doors will open for this event at 3:00 p.m. Pre-registration is not required to attend Gospel Fest. Concession stands will be open and the Boston Water and Sewer Commission water truck will be on site for attendees. For more information about the 23rd Gospel Fest, please visit boston.gov/gospel-fest.

About The Mayor’s Community Gospel Chorale

The inaugural Community Chorale was assembled in 2014. We are proud to present this year’s group of talented vocalists, composed of residents from all around the City of Boston, under the direction of the City’s own Edna Wilkie, a former member of the Tourism, Sports and Entertainment team, Danny Rivera and James Hills. This dedicated group of vocalists has gathered together each week to practice and perfect their performance for tonight. The chorale has performed all over the City - from Boston City Hall to the Faneuil Hall Christmas Tree Lighting, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events, Harborfest, and the Boston Green Festival. The group’s motto is, “leaning on our Heavenly Father we've come this far by faith.”

About the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment

The Mayor's Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment supports the tourism industry in Boston by producing events, supporting film and TV production, and marketing the City to conventions and visitors. Our mission is to advance tourism in Boston and promote participation in public celebrations from Boston residents and visitors to our City. For more information, visit boston.gov/tourism or follow the department on social media @VisitBostonCity