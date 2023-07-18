Submit Release
Delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the High Level Forum on Sustainable Development

18/07/2023

On July 17, 2023, a delegation led by the Minister of finance and economy of Turkmenistan S.Jorayev took part in New York city in the events of the High-Level Forum on Sustainable Development, which is held under the theme “Accelerating recovery from COVID-19 and the full implementation of the Agenda in areas of sustainable development for the period up to 2030 at all levels”.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Forum, the minister outlined the priority areas for Turkmenistan to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals both at the national level and in the international format.

The speech noted the high degree of integration of global development goals into medium-term and long-term national socio-economic programs and strategies.

The implementation of the SDGs in Turkmenistan is focused on improving the living standards of the population, promoting a healthy lifestyle, creating conditions for inclusive, fair and high-quality education, ensuring environmental sustainability, introducing innovations in all areas of economic activity. It was noted that during the pandemic, Turkmenistan managed to maintain the stability of economic development without stopping the growth of most industries.

