USS Kentucky Arrives in the Republic of Korea

This demonstrates the flexibility, survivability, readiness, resolve, and capability of the U.S. Navy submarine forces. This port visit to Busan reflects the United States’ ironclad commitment to the Republic of Korea for our extended deterrence guarantee, and complements the many exercises, training, operations, and the other military cooperation activities conducted by Strategic Forces to ensure they are available and ready to operate around the globe at any time.The USS Kentucky is homeported in Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington. https://www.csp.navy.mil/kentucky/About/It is a launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most survivable leg of the nuclear triad. More high-resolution images will be published on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) website when they become available.Point of Contact:For any questions or comments, contact the United States Force Korea Public Affairs Office at 010-7334-6670 or 0503-335-4417/4412.