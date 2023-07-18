Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,746 in the last 365 days.

Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Talim" (Update Time: 2023-07-18 09:00)

MACAU, July 18 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Talim"

Update Time: 2023-07-18 09:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

Since "Talim" moves further away, its impact on Macau is diminishing. SMG will consider to cancel all tropical cyclone warning signals in the next few hours.

Under the influence of remnant outer cloud and rain bands of " Talim", there will still be showers and thunderstorms today, heavy at times, with winds occasionally up to force 6 and gusty. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

You just read:

Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Talim" (Update Time: 2023-07-18 09:00)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more