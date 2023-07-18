MACAU, July 18 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Talim"

Update Time: 2023-07-18 09:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

Since "Talim" moves further away, its impact on Macau is diminishing. SMG will consider to cancel all tropical cyclone warning signals in the next few hours.

Under the influence of remnant outer cloud and rain bands of " Talim", there will still be showers and thunderstorms today, heavy at times, with winds occasionally up to force 6 and gusty. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.