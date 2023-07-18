[In-Depth Macao-Hengqin Synergy]Macao and Hengqin MICE Sectors Pay a Field Visit to Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin

MACAU, July 18 - In order to support the “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy of the SAR government, facilitate the Macao-Hengqin synergistic development, and bid for more international MICE events with potential to be held in the “multi-venue event” pattern, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Economic Development Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the Co-operation Zone) jointly organised a delegation comprising about 40 MICE industry representatives of Macao and Hengqin to conduct the first field inspection on the MICE software and hardware facilities in the Co-operation Zone, and held the “Briefing on Support Policies and MICE Current Status in Hengqin” on 13 July 2023.

According to the participating Macao delegates, it was an impressive trip, during which they learned more about the MICE resources in the Co-operation Zone, they were also deeply enlightened by their personal experience, and started to consider including the projects they visited into venue selection list for MICE events to be held in Hengqin this year. At the briefing, they kept abreast of the latest updates of MICE policy supports in the Co-operation Zone, believing that wise use of such information will be conducive to expanding the Hengqin market for Macao MICE sector. Some Hengqin delegates noted that this event allowed them to fully experience the natural resources of tourism, leisure and MICE sectors in the Co-operation Zone, which can complement each other with Macao’s strengths by sharing resources in an effort to enhance the confidence of Macao and Hengqin in future development of the “multi-venue event” pattern.

Field visit on MICE tourism facilities in Cooperation Zone

During the visit, Macao and Hengqin MICE delegates were arranged to visit five projects in the Co-operation Zone including hotels, business centres, leisure venues and other MICE tourism & leisure facilities, as well as personally experience local MICE resources and better understand the related construction progress.

Seven events to be held in the “multi-venue event” pattern in the second half year

At the “Briefing on Support Policies and MICE Current Status in Hengqin”, attendees held a joint discussion on the innovative pattern of the Macao-Hengqin industry development. IPIM Executive Director Sam Lei delivered a speech to share the “1+1>2” effect of the MICE collaboration in Macao and Hengqin, outline Macao’s MICE advantages, and also shed light on seven events to be held in the “multi-venue event” pattern in the second half of this year, such as the 2023 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair, which will be held at the end of July, and the Macao-Hengqin Catering Industry Business Matching Session will be held in Hengqin concurrently.

A briefing highlighting support policies in the Cooperation Zone

The representative of the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone elaborated on the latest support policies and current status of local MICE industry in Hengqin, including the MICE Support Policies in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin and the Three-year Action Plan for MICE Development of Hengqin (2023-2025) released earlier, aiming to facilitate the development of industry integration of the two places. Many participants of Macao and Hengqin exchanged their views after the briefing.