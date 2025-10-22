[Three Concurrent Exhibitions] Grand Opening! 13 Co-operation Agreements Signed by Industry Leaders, Including Fortune Global 500 Enterprises

MACAU, October 22 - The 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (2nd C-PLPEX), the 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (30th MIF), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2025 (2025MFE) officially kicked off today (22 October). High-profile Chinese and overseas enterprises, including Fortune Global 500 businesses like Huawei and AstraZeneca, as well as top technology and investment firms like China Unicom, Alibaba Cloud, and WI Harper Group, signed 13 partnership agreements on-site. These partnerships are set to pave the way for Macao to introduce key sectors such as big health, high & new tech, and investment funds, while building a pipeline of quality enterprises for Macao’s science and technology R&D industrial park, fostering industry clusters for upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors along the industry chain, and ultimately contributing to a more robust industrial ecosystem.

Over the four-day period, more than 1,100 exhibitors from nearly 30 countries across Asia, Europe, and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) will showcase cutting-edge products and services in robotics, big health, agriculture, new energy, and intellectual property, among other sectors. These offerings will be presented across the combined exhibition space of nearly 30,000 square metres at the three concurrent events. Through a diverse line-up of over 80 conferences, forums, thematic business matching sessions, product launches, awards ceremonies, multi-venue events, and guided community tours, the exhibitions aim to facilitate precise connections between exhibitors and over 2,300 domestic and international buyers, leveraging Macao’s MICE platform to explore business opportunities.

MICE serves as a catalyst by utilising Macao’s role as a “precise connector” to create business opportunities

The opening ceremony was officiated by Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR; Liu Xianfa, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR; Yan Dong, Vice Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China; Zhang Zhili, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People’s Republic of China; Fernanda Gomes de Paula, National Secretary of Aquaculture of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture of the Federative Republic of Brazil; João Moura, Secretary of State for Agriculture of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries of the Portuguese Republic; and vice-ministerial and higher-level officials from Jiangsu, Shandong, Fujian, and other provinces.

Tai Kin Ip, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, highlighted in his address that the MICE industry is a key sector in Macao’s “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification. Through years of dedicated effort, Macao’s MICE industry has continually advanced in terms of its comprehensive capabilities, professional standards, and core competitiveness, and has earned Macao the accolades of “Best Conventions Destination (Asia)” and “Best BT-MICE City” for three consecutive years, reflecting its growing international recognition, industry influence, and status as a key player in Macao’s engagement with the rest of the world. This year, the 30th MIF is held concurrently with multiple exhibitions, creating a synergistic, multiplier effect. It is expected that its focus on the “debut economy” will further unlock new opportunities for cross-border collaboration and create fresh prospects for industrial development. In the future, the SAR Government will continue to strengthen its role as a “precise connector” and use the MICE industry as a key lever to drive deeper “industry + MICE” integration, striving to build Macao into a strategic bridgehead for China’s high-level opening-up.

Yan Dong, Vice Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, recognised that C-PLPEX is a grand event for fostering friendly relations between China and PSCs, which comprehensively showcases opportunities and the latest achievements in China-PSC economic and trade co-operation, while also providing businesses with extensive collaboration opportunities. The Ministry of Commerce of China will strengthen the synergy between platforms and industries to create new opportunities for China-PSC co-operation, elevate the level of trade and investment to foster new momentum in China-PSC collaboration, and make better use of Macao’s platform role to take China-PSC collaboration to new heights. China will work with PSCs to continue giving full play to Forum Macao, jointly support Macao in its efforts to develop a China-PSC platform, and push for shared outcomes.

In his speech, Zhang Zhili, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, stated that the total trade volume of agricultural products between China and PSCs reached US$54 billion in 2024, accounting for 16.8% of China’s total agricultural imports and exports. He noted that hosting the China-Portuguese Speaking Countries International Agricultural Expo and its side activities in Macao provided a vital platform for showcasing agricultural achievements and facilitating business negotiations, marking a successful endeavour. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China would like to discuss organising more such activities in the future with the relevant Macao authorities, thereby deepening and solidifying co-operation between China and PSCs in agriculture and fisheries.

In her address, Fernanda Gomes de Paula, National Secretary of Aquaculture of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture of the Federative Republic of Brazil, reported an aquaculture output of about 880,000 tonnes in Brazil in 2024, representing a 12% increase compared to 2023. Yet she noted that Brazil’s aquaculture sector is still in its early stages compared to traditional producers such as China. Therefore, Brazil is eager to learn from international best practices and views the exhibitions as a platform to strengthen dialogue with global partners, investors, and multi-lateral institutions, hoping to jointly advance sustainable aquaculture and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Free public admission starts tomorrow with 30,000+ gifts, tech experiences & popular IPs awaiting

From tomorrow (23 October) to 25 October, the three events will be open to the public from 10am to 6pm every day at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, with free admission. Over 30,000 premium gifts featuring specialities from each exhibition zone will be given away on the spot. Visitors can also enjoy a rich assortment of interactive tech experiences, where they can engage with simulated robots, try on smart glasses to appreciate the charm of cutting-edge technologies, and experience the convenience of electric-assisted push carts to get a taste of the latest applications of smart technology in our daily lives and industrial sectors up close. The events also bring together popular brands and featured exhibits, including well-known IPs like Pop Land and Disney, alongside a prized jersey worn by Brazilian football legend Pelé. Guests from all sectors are welcome to participate and explore more about China-PSC economic and trade co-operation, global investment trends, and the latest brand developments.

There are four free shuttle bus routes operating between the venue and several destinations in the Macao Peninsula (northern and central districts) and Taipa. For more information, please visit the official websites at www.cplpex.mo, www.mif.com.mo, or www.mfe.mo. You may also call the hotline for the 2nd C-PLPEX on (853) 2822 8289, the hotline for the 30th MIF on (853) 2882 8711, the hotline for the 2025MFE on (853) 8798 9654, or follow the WeChat account: MICE_IPIM.