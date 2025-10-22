45% of Employers Have Yet to Pay Contributions — FSS Urges Prompt Use of the “Business & Associations Platform” and “Macao One Account”

MACAU, October 22 - As of 21 October, approximately 11,300 employers have not yet paid the obligatory system contributions to the Social Security System for their employees for the third quarter of 2025. This accounts for around 45% of all obligated employers. With the payment deadline nearing and service points becoming more crowded, the Social Security Fund (commonly referred to as FSS in Macao) urges employers and residents to use the “Business & Associations Platform” or “Macao One Account” to make their payments as soon as possible, avoiding late fees and long wait times.

For employers whose staff employment status remained unchanged during the quarter and who have submitted their employee data via the “Business & Associations Platform” or the “Social Security Fund Electronic Filing System” by the specified deadline, payments for obligatory system contributions and the employment fee for non-resident workers can be made within the month using either the “Business & Associations Platform” or “Macao One Account”. Employers using electronic payment methods provided by designated banks may check the Payment Advice Number and the amount due on the online platform (http://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en) before proceeding with payment.

Beneficiaries under the arbitrary system can make payments through several channels, including the "Macao One Account", designated banks’ electronic platforms, bank counters, JETCO network ATMs, and self-service machines.

According to the law, employers who fail to make timely payments are subject to late interest and penalties. If the employment fee for non-resident workers is not paid by the due date, penalties may be imposed, and such failure may also constitute grounds for the revocation of the employment authorisation. Beneficiaries under the arbitrary system must settle any overdue contributions, together with late interest, within two months following the statutory deadline; otherwise, such contributions will not be accepted.

The FSS encourages residents to make use of convenient and efficient electronic payment options as early as possible. For those who need to visit a service location in person, it is advisable to book an appointment in advance or obtain a queue ticket online. For more information, please visit the FSS website at www.fss.gov.mo or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.