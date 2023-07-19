Children’s Book Author William Stevenson Combines Three Award-Winning Books into One Volume
Ricky's Dream Trip to the Ancient Worlds explores ancient cultures while meeting some of history’s most famous people in print and ebook versions.
I wrote these stories for my grandson to help him learn and grow.”BELLMORE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author William Stevenson recently released his book, "Ricky's Dream Trip to the Ancient Worlds of Egypt, Greece, and Rome". The ebook version releases August 22, 2023. This captivating adventure travels through time, diving into the rich histories and enchanting civilizations of three ancient worlds.
Each story blends fiction with historical facts and cultural nuances. Through Ricky's eyes, readers experience the excitement and wonder of these ancient civilizations while gaining a deeper understanding of their historical contributions.
In Rome, they save a teenage Julius Caesar’s life with the help of the Vestals.
Standing in awe of the towering pyramids, Ricky and Pop Pop explore ancient Egypt.
They explore the birthplace of democracy in ancient Greece, encountering mythical gods and goddesses and witness epic battles.
“I wrote these stories for my grandson to help him learn and grow,” Stevenson shares. “I hope they will do the same for children of all ages.”
Ricky's Dream Trip to the Ancient Worlds of Egypt, Greece, and Rome is available in paperback on Amazon. The eBook edition releases August 22, 2023. Advance reading copies are available on NetGalley.
ISBN Paperback: 978-1-9533211-6-9
Price: $13.49
About William Stevenson
William Stevenson, Ed. D., is an acclaimed children’s book author and a retired award-winning accountant. His doctorate in education and his grandson Rick inspired him to write the “Ricky’s Dream Trip” book series. In it, Pop Pop and Ricky discover Ancient China, Ancient Egypt, Ancient Greece, Ancient Rome, Colonial America, dive under the sea, and even blast off into outer space. Discover Ricky’s Dream World: PopPopPress.com.
