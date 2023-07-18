Model 1 Announces Duncan, Oklahoma Location

Model 1, the nation’s largest bus and transportation services dealer, announced their plans to locate a new facility in Duncan, Oklahoma. They are best known for their bus sales, those services include distribution, maintenance service, parts, financing and insurance for a variety of internal combustion, alternative fuel, and electric commercial vehicles. This new Oklahoma location will allow Model 1 to strategically expand its footprint, meet the needs of customers by retrofitting and customizing commercial vehicles to solve their transportation issues.

Model 1 will invest in a new 40,000-square-foot facility in Duncan’s Eastland Industrial Park. The Duncan location will serve products to its 22 existing locations across the United States. Each site is strategically located to provide access to the nation’s largest commercial vehicle inventory, no matter where its customers are. Model 1 represents more than 20 top commercial vehicles (bus, van, EV, and other alternative fuel) manufacturers across the country.

The opening of the Duncan location will initially add an estimated 10 – 15 new jobs, with the potential to grow to 40-60 jobs over the next two years. They will occupy one of the newly built 10,000-square-foot facility that Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) has constructed to attract businesses like Model 1. The company will then take the next steps to develop plans for the construction of a larger facility in the Eastland Industrial Park. This facility is estimated to be fully operational in 2026.

“With over 40 years in business and a growing customer base, selecting each of our locations is vitally important,” said Tony Matijevich, President of Model 1, “Duncan, Oklahoma is strategically located for coast-to-coast client needs, has a great workforce and training facilities, and has demonstrated a local commitment to our success.”

At the Duncan, Oklahoma facility activities will include

Retrofit commercial vehicles to meet client needs

Adhere bus wraps and graphics

Customize for handicap and ADA requirements

Restoration of commercial vehicles

The new distribution facility is expected to collaborate with local manufacturers and raw material suppliers, which underscores how Model 1 operates with a creative problem-solving mindset and continuous development of ideas.

“The best days are when we add investment and jobs to our community,” said Lyle Roggow, President and CEO of DAEDF. “Model 1 considered multiple locations and we are proud they chose us to best meet their needs and support their success, all while diversifying our community’s industry mix. We also want to extend thanks to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for their lead generation support. DAEDF looks forward to working in partnership with Model 1, local independent service providers, and education partners like Red River Technology Center to benefit the company.”

About Model 1

Model 1 Commercial Vehicles serves businesses, schools, and communities that need to move people. Established in 1980 in California as Creative Transportation Systems, Model 1 is the blueprint for creative commercial vehicle and bus solutions – with a drive for continual improvement and innovation in both traditional-fuel and alternative-fuel vehicles. Today, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, operates 22 dealer locations throughout the U.S. and employs more than 450 professionals.

About the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation

In 1993, the citizens and businesses of Duncan created the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) to promote the development of existing businesses, attract new businesses, and diversify Duncan’s economic base. By simultaneously building up the local infrastructure, establishing relationships throughout the community and state, and ensuring that there is a well-trained and vital workforce, DAEDF created an attractive business climate. DAEDF has attracted businesses that provide competitive wages and make capital investments in the community, which means they are more likely to remain in the area as long-term employers. www.ok-duncan.com

