Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,749 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Man In Connection With Reported Assault In Carroll County

Maryland State Police News Release

(TANEYTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Carroll County man in connection with a reported assault involving a firearm in Taneytown yesterday.  

The accused is identified as Timothy Davis, 38, of Taneytown. Davis is charged with first and second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, firearm use, and reckless endangerment. He was taken into police custody at his residence in Taneytown and later transported to the Carroll County Detention Center for an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

On Sunday, July 16, officers from the Taneytown Police Department requested assistance from investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division West. Shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, police were advised two customers were in line in a convenience store located in the unit block of Grand Drive in Taneytown. The customers were allegedly taking photographs of themselves when another customer, later identified as Davis, became angry.

Police were told Davis and the two customers exited the store when a confrontation ensued. Davis brandished a firearm from his waistband and pointed the gun at both of the customers. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division West, officers of the Taneytown Police Department, and troopers of the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack executed a search warrant at Davis’ residence with assistance provided by the Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element (S.T.A.T.E. Team). A firearm was recovered at the time of Davis’ arrest.

Maryland State Police from the Criminal Enforcement Division West are leading the active investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Man In Connection With Reported Assault In Carroll County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more