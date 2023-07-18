In-Person & Virtual Forums on OPWDD's 2023-2027 Strategic Plan

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

This summer OPWDD has several stakeholder engagement opportunities underway to honor our commitment to work in partnership with you to move our system forward.

Today, I am inviting everyone to participate in an opportunity related to our ongoing strategic planning activities. We are hosting in-person and virtual forums to share updates on the progress we are making toward reaching our 2023-2027 Strategic Plan goals and objectives and hearing your feedback.

Below you will find the full schedule and registration information for the forums.

The forums are open to everyone so I hope you will consider joining us at a forum in your area or an online forum from your own location to listen or to speak.

Your voice continues to be important to our work and collaborative efforts to transform our system.

Sincerely,



Kerri Neifeld

Commissioner

Date & Time In-Person or Virtual Location 7/28, 1-3 pm In- Person Upstate Caring Partners

1601 Armory Drive

Building C

Utica, NY 13501 7/31, 2-4 pm In- Person OPWDD Regional Office

1021 Broadway Street

Buffalo, NY 14212 8/3, 5:30-7:30 pm In- Person Westchester Institute for Human Development

20 Plaza West

Valhalla, NY 10595 8/9, 6-8 pm In- Person Metro NY DDSO

25 Beaver Street

New York, NY 10004 8/10, 10 am-12 pm In- Person Long Island DDRO

415 Oser Ave.

Hauppauge, NY 11788 8/11, 2-4 pm Virtual Online 8/14, 2-4 pm In- Person The ARC Jefferson/St. Lawrence

420 Gaffney Drive

Watertown, NY 13601 8/15, 6-8 pm Virtual Online

Register for an In-Person Forum

Register for the August 11, 2023 Virtual forum

Register for the August 15, 2023 Virtual forum

To review the full 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, visit the strategic planning page Strategic Planning | Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (ny.gov) of the OPWDD website.

