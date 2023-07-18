Submit Release
In-Person & Virtual Forums on OPWDD's 2023-2027 Strategic Plan

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

This summer OPWDD has several stakeholder engagement opportunities underway to honor our commitment to work in partnership with you to move our system forward.

Today, I am inviting everyone to participate in an opportunity related to our ongoing strategic planning activities. We are hosting in-person and virtual forums to share updates on the progress we are making toward reaching our 2023-2027 Strategic Plan goals and objectives and hearing your feedback.

Below you will find the full schedule and registration information for the forums.

The forums are open to everyone so I hope you will consider joining us at a forum in your area or an online forum from your own location to listen or to speak.

Your voice continues to be important to our work and collaborative efforts to transform our system.

Sincerely,
 

Kerri Neifeld
Commissioner

Date & Time In-Person or Virtual Location

7/28, 1-3 pm

In- Person

Upstate Caring Partners
1601 Armory Drive
Building C
Utica, NY  13501

7/31, 2-4 pm

In- Person

OPWDD Regional Office
1021 Broadway Street
Buffalo, NY  14212

8/3, 5:30-7:30 pm

In- Person

Westchester Institute for Human Development
20 Plaza West
Valhalla, NY  10595

8/9, 6-8 pm

In- Person

Metro NY DDSO
25 Beaver Street
New York, NY  10004

8/10, 10 am-12 pm

In- Person

Long Island DDRO
415 Oser Ave.
Hauppauge, NY  11788

8/11, 2-4 pm

Virtual

Online

8/14, 2-4 pm

In- Person

The ARC Jefferson/St. Lawrence
420 Gaffney Drive
Watertown, NY  13601

8/15, 6-8 pm

Virtual

Online

 

To review the full 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, visit the strategic planning page Strategic Planning | Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (ny.gov) of the OPWDD website. 
 

