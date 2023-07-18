In-Person & Virtual Forums on OPWDD's 2023-2027 Strategic Plan
This summer OPWDD has several stakeholder engagement opportunities underway to honor our commitment to work in partnership with you to move our system forward.
Today, I am inviting everyone to participate in an opportunity related to our ongoing strategic planning activities. We are hosting in-person and virtual forums to share updates on the progress we are making toward reaching our 2023-2027 Strategic Plan goals and objectives and hearing your feedback.
Below you will find the full schedule and registration information for the forums.
The forums are open to everyone so I hope you will consider joining us at a forum in your area or an online forum from your own location to listen or to speak.
Your voice continues to be important to our work and collaborative efforts to transform our system.
Kerri Neifeld
Commissioner
|Date & Time
|In-Person or Virtual
|Location
7/28, 1-3 pm
In- Person
Upstate Caring Partners
7/31, 2-4 pm
In- Person
OPWDD Regional Office
8/3, 5:30-7:30 pm
In- Person
Westchester Institute for Human Development
8/9, 6-8 pm
In- Person
Metro NY DDSO
8/10, 10 am-12 pm
In- Person
Long Island DDRO
8/11, 2-4 pm
Virtual
Online
8/14, 2-4 pm
In- Person
The ARC Jefferson/St. Lawrence
8/15, 6-8 pm
Virtual
Online
To review the full 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, visit the strategic planning page Strategic Planning | Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (ny.gov) of the OPWDD website.