CRA CISO Communities Surpass 1,000 Member Milestone in Mission to Strengthen Resiliency and Develop Future Leaders
Priorities for the group include C-Suite and Board engagement, building a diverse cyber workforce, artificial intelligence, and technology educationNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), a leader in cybersecurity business intelligence and professional development, announced that it has surpassed 1,000 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) members across their Cybersecurity Collaborative and Cybersecurity Collaboration Forums business units, a significant milestone in CRA’s mission to foster a leading national community for F2000 CISOs.
Since its inception in 2019, CRA has rapidly earned the trust of executives from some of the world’s leading brands in sectors including finance, healthcare, technology, energy, and government. Leveraging its portfolio of educational, research, event, and media properties, CRA’s team of dedicated community builders meet the ever-changing needs of cybersecurity leaders by serving as facilitators of groups that foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional development for CISOs and their teams.
"This membership milestone speaks to the value of peer-sourced intelligence as a tool to navigate the ever-changing threat landscape,” said Parham Eftekhari, an Executive Vice President at CyberRisk Alliance responsible for CRA’s community strategy. "The National Cybersecurity Strategy underscores the private sector’s role in securing America’s future, and CRA is honored to serve as a partner to our nation’s top cyber leaders.”
The strength of CRA’s CISO Community lies in its CISO-to-CISO methodology of curriculum and content development. In 2023 alone, it will host over 100 CISO-led working groups, roundtable discussions, and regional events where members will have the opportunity to engage with fellow CISOs, industry experts, and thought leaders. The community serves as a safe space for open dialogue, sharing best practices, and jointly addressing the emerging cybersecurity risks affecting their organizations.
“The conversations with my peers, all within the context of a no-pressure sales discussion, allows me to exchange ideas and learn from great vendors at great venues,” said Mark Eggleston, CISO at Corporation Service Company. “I sincerely appreciate the value of these relationships with CyberRisk Alliance to help me tackle today’s challenges!”
“We all face similar problems securing our companies from an evolving and growing cyber-threat landscape. Learning from peers in other industries helps me develop pragmatic solutions that my company and our customers can benefit from,” said Sheldon Cuffie CISO, American Family Insurance.
“CRA’s integrated offerings help reinforce our position as a trusted partner to CISOs and strengthen the relationships that are critical to our goals,” said Kathie Miley, Vice President Americas Security Sales, Carbon Black/VMWare.
CRA is currently working with its CISO members on research and educational initiatives to address some of the community’s most pressing needs, including understanding the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence, building a diverse workforce, skills and talent development, modernizing legacy systems, cloud security, C-Suite and boardroom engagement, and navigating the changing regulatory landscape.
