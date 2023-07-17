Senate Bill 867 Printer's Number 1017
PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - was certified by the Governor.
(2) In the municipal election immediately preceding the
effective date of the change under paragraph (1), the proper
number of individuals shall be elected to fill an elective
office which will exist in the city by the change of
classification certified. An election may not be held for an
office which will be abolished as a result of a change of
classification.
Section 3. Repeals are as follows:
(1) The General Assembly declares that the repeal under
paragraph (2) is necessary to effectuate the addition of 11
Pa.C.S. Ch. 2.
(2) The act of June 25, 1895 (P.L.275, No.188), referred
to as the City Classification Law, is repealed.
Section 4. Except as otherwise provided in 11 Pa.C.S. Ch. 2,
all activities initiated under the act of June 25, 1895
(P.L.275, No.188), referred to as the City Classification Law,
shall continue and remain in full force and effect and may be
completed under 11 Pa.C.S. Ch. 2. Orders, regulations, rules and
decisions which were made under the City Classification Law and
which are in effect on the effective date of section 3(2) of
this act shall remain in full force and effect until revoked,
vacated or modified under 11 Pa.C.S. Ch. 2. Contracts,
obligations and collective bargaining agreements entered into
under the City Classification Law are not affected nor impaired
by the repeal of the City Classification Law.
Section 5. All classifications under the act of June 25,
1895 (P.L.275, No.188), referred to as the City Classification
Law, designated prior to the effective date of section 3(2) of
this act shall remain in effect until a certification is made by
20230SB0867PN1017 - 4 -
