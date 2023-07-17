Senate Bill 867 Printer's Number 1017

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - was certified by the Governor.

(2) In the municipal election immediately preceding the

effective date of the change under paragraph (1), the proper

number of individuals shall be elected to fill an elective

office which will exist in the city by the change of

classification certified. An election may not be held for an

office which will be abolished as a result of a change of

classification.

Section 3. Repeals are as follows:

(1) The General Assembly declares that the repeal under

paragraph (2) is necessary to effectuate the addition of 11

Pa.C.S. Ch. 2.

(2) The act of June 25, 1895 (P.L.275, No.188), referred

to as the City Classification Law, is repealed.

Section 4. Except as otherwise provided in 11 Pa.C.S. Ch. 2,

all activities initiated under the act of June 25, 1895

(P.L.275, No.188), referred to as the City Classification Law,

shall continue and remain in full force and effect and may be

completed under 11 Pa.C.S. Ch. 2. Orders, regulations, rules and

decisions which were made under the City Classification Law and

which are in effect on the effective date of section 3(2) of

this act shall remain in full force and effect until revoked,

vacated or modified under 11 Pa.C.S. Ch. 2. Contracts,

obligations and collective bargaining agreements entered into

under the City Classification Law are not affected nor impaired

by the repeal of the City Classification Law.

Section 5. All classifications under the act of June 25,

1895 (P.L.275, No.188), referred to as the City Classification

Law, designated prior to the effective date of section 3(2) of

this act shall remain in effect until a certification is made by

