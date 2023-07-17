Senate Bill 868 Printer's Number 1018

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - Co. #3.

(4) Chief Kiskeravage was a Pennsylvania State Fire

Academy Instructor and was instrumental in the development of

the Allentown Fire Department Technical Rescue team.

(5) After retiring from Allentown where he was in

command of the fire academy, Chief Kiskeravage was appointed

as South Whitehall Township's first Fire Commissioner.

(6) Chief Kiskeravage trained firefighters across the

globe with Bucks County Community College's Fire and Public

Safety.

(7) Chief Kiskeravage also traveled internationally, as

well as across the United States, teaching emergency medical

technicians and topics related to fire suppression and

hazardous materials.

(8) On June 9, 2023, Chief Kiskeravage passed away at

the age of 56, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

(b) Designation.--The portion of State Route 2005, known as

Lehigh Street, in Allentown, Lehigh County, from Segment

0060/Offset 1800 to the intersection with Vultee Street, is

designated as the Chief Christopher Kiskeravage Memorial

Highway.

(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and

maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the highway to

traffic in both directions on the highway.

Section 2. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20230SB0868PN1018 - 2 -

