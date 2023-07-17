Senate Bill 868 Printer's Number 1018
(4) Chief Kiskeravage was a Pennsylvania State Fire
Academy Instructor and was instrumental in the development of
the Allentown Fire Department Technical Rescue team.
(5) After retiring from Allentown where he was in
command of the fire academy, Chief Kiskeravage was appointed
as South Whitehall Township's first Fire Commissioner.
(6) Chief Kiskeravage trained firefighters across the
globe with Bucks County Community College's Fire and Public
Safety.
(7) Chief Kiskeravage also traveled internationally, as
well as across the United States, teaching emergency medical
technicians and topics related to fire suppression and
hazardous materials.
(8) On June 9, 2023, Chief Kiskeravage passed away at
the age of 56, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
(b) Designation.--The portion of State Route 2005, known as
Lehigh Street, in Allentown, Lehigh County, from Segment
0060/Offset 1800 to the intersection with Vultee Street, is
designated as the Chief Christopher Kiskeravage Memorial
Highway.
(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and
maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the highway to
traffic in both directions on the highway.
Section 2. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
