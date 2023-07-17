Senate Resolution 145 Printer's Number 1019

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - infrastructure of Pennsylvania, working in partnership with the

State and local governments, both rural and urban; and

WHEREAS, The NIB is modeled on previous banks that assisted

in building much of our infrastructure under Presidents George

Washington, James Madison, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D.

Roosevelt; and

WHEREAS, The last Federal bank with the similar objective of

funding infrastructure in the United States helped bring the

country out of the Depression and our victory in World War II;

and

WHEREAS, The NIB will create 25 million new jobs, pay

prevailing wages and include "Buy America" provisions; and

WHEREAS, Through the NIB, disadvantaged business enterprises

will receive significant disbursements; and

WHEREAS, H.R. 4052 mandates large-scale minority hiring and

requires the dramatic expansion of small and medium-size

businesses, thereby increasing revenues into state and local

governments; and

WHEREAS, As its predecessors did, and according to experts,

the NIB will grow the Federal economy by 5% per year; and

WHEREAS, Twenty-six state legislatures have introduced or

passed resolutions of support, as have county and city councils;

and

WHEREAS, National endorsements include the:

(1) National Black Caucus of State Legislators;

(2) National Asian-Pacific American Caucus of State

Legislators;

(3) Council of State Governments-East Region;

(4) National Association of Development Organizations -

all 541 Regional Planning Commissions;

