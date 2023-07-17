Senate Resolution 145 Printer's Number 1019
PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - infrastructure of Pennsylvania, working in partnership with the
State and local governments, both rural and urban; and
WHEREAS, The NIB is modeled on previous banks that assisted
in building much of our infrastructure under Presidents George
Washington, James Madison, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D.
Roosevelt; and
WHEREAS, The last Federal bank with the similar objective of
funding infrastructure in the United States helped bring the
country out of the Depression and our victory in World War II;
and
WHEREAS, The NIB will create 25 million new jobs, pay
prevailing wages and include "Buy America" provisions; and
WHEREAS, Through the NIB, disadvantaged business enterprises
will receive significant disbursements; and
WHEREAS, H.R. 4052 mandates large-scale minority hiring and
requires the dramatic expansion of small and medium-size
businesses, thereby increasing revenues into state and local
governments; and
WHEREAS, As its predecessors did, and according to experts,
the NIB will grow the Federal economy by 5% per year; and
WHEREAS, Twenty-six state legislatures have introduced or
passed resolutions of support, as have county and city councils;
and
WHEREAS, National endorsements include the:
(1) National Black Caucus of State Legislators;
(2) National Asian-Pacific American Caucus of State
Legislators;
(3) Council of State Governments-East Region;
(4) National Association of Development Organizations -
all 541 Regional Planning Commissions;
