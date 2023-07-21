New BellaDolci.com Website Offers CBD and Delta 8 Caramels, Gummies & Other Edibles
We will keep taking the temperature of the public and where we see a demand - as we did with CBD and Delta 8 caramels and other edibles - we will aim to fill it.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bella Dolci LLC announced today that CBD and Delta 8 caramels, gummies and other edibles are now available for purchase on their newly launched website at BellaDolci.com.
Managing Director Tony Tortorici said the caramels, made by Lion Brands, gummies and other edibles had been available in his family's bakery/sweet shop in downtown Woodstock, GA until he decided to retire and sold the shop in 2021.
"These high quality, great tasting caramels and other CBD and Delta 8 edibles were such a big hit, our customers were really bummed when we closed our bricks-and-mortar shop. They kept calling us even until now, looking to purchase these delicious super caramels and gummies, so we decided to offer them and other CBD and Delta 8 edibles online at BellaDolci.com," he explained.
A family operation, Bella Dolci LLC is not only now offering CBD and Delta 8 caramels and other edibles like gummies, but plans to offer a wide variety of contemporary products in the near future.
"We will keep taking the temperature of the public and where we see a demand - as we did with CBD and Delta 8 caramels and other edibles - we will aim to fill it," Tortorici said. "In addition to being attractive, smart, gregarious and self-confident, our customers tend to be inquisitive and willing to try new things. We may even go beyond hemp-based products and offer other unique and possibly one-of-a-kind items, as well."
CBD and Delta 8 products can be used for a variety of purposes, including pain relief, anxiety relief, and relaxation. Delta 8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid that is found in cannabis plants. It is similar to Delta 9 THC, which is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. Delta-8 THC is legal in most states and, along with CBD, has been shown to have many potential health benefits. The popularity of CBD products has grown significantly over the past several years due largely to their many potential health benefits. Bella Dolci does not plan to offer Delta 9 caramels or other such edibles.
"CBD and Delta 8 are available in many forms," Tortorici explained. "However, we plan to only offer them in edibles like caramels and gummies. Also, for the time being, we plan to only offer CBD and Delta 8 edibles and not Delta 9 or other such varieties because we are primarily interested in serving customers who understand and appreciate the quality and effectiveness of CBD and Delta 8 rather than other, more potent psychoactive cannabinoids just to get high," he said.
"If you're just starting on CBD, I always recommend beginning with a relatively mild dosage before indulging later on in something more powerful," he said, "otherwise, there could be undesirable side effects.
"After you've been at it for a while, you may want to try something stronger, but many folks stay with the milder versions because they are simply more enjoyable for them. And so it is with our CBD and Delta 8 versus other varieties of cannabinoids."
Tortorici urged that potential customers check out Bella Dolci LLC on BellaDolci.com and try their CBD and Delta 8 caramels and other edibles and keep checking back with them because new products are expected to be added regularly.
