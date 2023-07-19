Flame Bearers Announces Season 4 Video Series and New Legendary Co-Host
Flame Bearers Announces Adding Video Series and Legendary Soccer Star Michelle Akers to CoHost with Founder, Jamie Mittelman
It is a long dream of mine and a labor of love as a pioneer (myself) to shine a much-deserved spotlight on these trailblazer women. The icons you don’t yet know!”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flame Bearers, the fastest growing podcast following female Olympians and Paralympians is adding video to its growing repertoire of storytelling tools. The upcoming season will be videocast and podcast, cohosted by Flame Bearers’ Founder, Jamie Mittelman and FIFA Player of the Century, Michelle Akers, focusing on the unsung heroes of the first US Women’s National Team (USWNT). This first team has largely been overlooked given their timing pre Women’s World Cup (founded in 1991) and even more recently, women’s soccer becoming an Olympic sport (in 1996). That said, the impact these original national team players had on changing the landscape for women’s sports is undeniable. 38 years ago, their stories are being shared for the first time.
— Michelle Akers
According to Akers, “It is a long dream of mine and labor of love as a pioneer (myself) to shine a much-deserved spotlight on these trailblazer women. The icons you don’t yet know!”
'"It is an absolute honor to champion the stories of the very first USWNT. We're built on the shoulders of those who came before, and these women were the first, the originals, the ones who blazed a trail, not knowing what was going to be the outcome, said Jamie Mittelman, Host and Founder of Flame Bearers. “Flash forward to today, and the USWNT has established one of the best sports legacies of any team. This journey started with the 1985 team, and their stories have never been told. Until now."
The Flame Bearers videocast is just what it sounds like — a video version of what was historically just an audio-based show. It’s ideal for fan who want to watch the guests interact and see old videos and photos of the players.
Every three days during the World Cup, Mittelman and Akers will interview a member of the original team about the highs and lows of playing on the global stage. Legendary soccer star and member of the inaugural team, Akers says “Incredibly, this team and its 38 year legacy of unprecedented world domination all began with 17 badass women in 1985 as the first ever USWNT. That first team set the stage for the greatness and warrior mentality of the American game today, and yet their story is largely unknown.”
About Flame Bearers
Flame Bearers is the first storytelling platform for elite women athletes. The company illuminates the unsung stories of resilient women who inspire people to drive change for themselves, in their connections with others, and in their communities. The company envisions a world where people feel more represented, empowered to show resolve as they face their future, and enlightened about what the power of community can do. www.flamebearers.com
Native Media
Mamabee LLC
+1 973-369-8052
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other