Missing person/Brookline, VT/Westminster Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23B1004732

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Galusha                             

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802.722.4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07-17-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Parker Rd. Town of Brookline

 

 

MISSING PERSON:  Makana Sakamoto                                              

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Parker Rd. Town of Brookline

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 07-17-23, at approximately 1000 hours, Sakamoto walked away from 26 Parker Rd. in the Town of Brookline.  The reporting party stated that Sakamoto often goes for walks away from the home but typically returns.  At the time of this news release, Sakamoto has yet to return home.

 

Sakamoto is approximately 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs.  He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and boots.  He is thought to be on foot and left the residence in an unknown direction of travel.  If located, whoever approaches Sakamoto should say to him:

 

“ Beatrice is worried that you got lost in the woods and asked us to help find you. We will take you back to Inner Fire; a warm meal is waiting for you.” 

He responds better to gentle, guiding directives.

 

If located, please contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

 

Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

VERMONT STATE POLICE

WESTMINSTER BARRACKS

802.722.4600 (PH)

802.760.9417 (CELL)

 

