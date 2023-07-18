Missing person/Brookline, VT/Westminster Barracks

VSP News Release-Missing person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE/MISSING PERSON

CASE#: 23B1004732

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Galusha

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.722.4600

DATE/TIME: 07-17-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Parker Rd. Town of Brookline

MISSING PERSON: Makana Sakamoto

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Parker Rd. Town of Brookline

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07-17-23, at approximately 1000 hours, Sakamoto walked away from 26 Parker Rd. in the Town of Brookline. The reporting party stated that Sakamoto often goes for walks away from the home but typically returns. At the time of this news release, Sakamoto has yet to return home.

Sakamoto is approximately 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and boots. He is thought to be on foot and left the residence in an unknown direction of travel. If located, whoever approaches Sakamoto should say to him:

“ Beatrice is worried that you got lost in the woods and asked us to help find you. We will take you back to Inner Fire; a warm meal is waiting for you.”

He responds better to gentle, guiding directives.

If located, please contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

VERMONT STATE POLICE

WESTMINSTER BARRACKS

802.722.4600 (PH)

802.760.9417 (CELL)