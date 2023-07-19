Drucker Diagnostics and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Industry Leading Centrifuges for VA, DoD, IHS
Drucker Diagnostics has partnered with Lovell Government Services to serve Federal Healthcare Systems.
We are excited to partner with Lovell to better serve the needs of government healthcare and those that have served our country.”PORT MATILDA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services and Drucker Diagnostics, one of the world’s leading providers of clinical benchtop centrifuges, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Drucker’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to these customers and list Drucker’s line of centrifuges on government contracting platforms.
If you have ever had blood drawn for testing, it was likely spun in a Drucker Diagnostics centrifuge. Drucker Diagnostics centrifuges serve patients across the healthcare landscape from small clinics, physician offices, and patient service centers to large hospitals - and even on the International Space Station, helping monitor the health of astronauts.
Drucker Diagnostics’ highly regarded 600 series and HORIZON lines are reliable workhorses for the routine processing of blood and urine samples in laboratories worldwide. This includes the 642E, the industry standard for reference laboratories in the United States. The DASH line offers speedy STAT processing for chemistry and platelet-poor plasma in hospitals and clinics. The SERO 12, one of the world’s most popular blood banking centrifuges, helps ensure safe transfusions worldwide. And finally, the TrueBond veterinary centrifuge offers a single-centrifuge solution for the varied processing needs of today’s veterinary office.
As Drucker’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Drucker’s centrifuges have been awarded a spot on the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT). They are pending addition to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
"It was important to us to provide Drucker Diagnostics’ portfolio of centrifuges to government healthcare as they produce the industry standard centrifuge. Listing Drucker on our contract vehicles is a big step in increasing access for these customers because it removes much of the red tape that comes with government acquisition. Another part of our commitment to Drucker Diagnostics and our government customers is making sure Drucker Diagnostics is covered for any micro-bid opportunities that may arise.” said Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.
“We are excited to partner with Lovell to better serve the needs of government healthcare and those that have served our country. As an American manufacturer, with many Veterans on our team, we are proud to deliver high-quality products that help make the world, and all the people in it, safer, healthier, and more productive,” said Tom Mallison, President, Drucker Diagnostics.
About Drucker Diagnostics
Drucker Diagnostics is making people safer, healthier, and more productive as a world leader in centrifugation technology. Drucker Diagnostics products help provide care for patients in hospitals, clinics, labs, and physician offices in more than 80 countries around the world. Based in the United States, Drucker Diagnostics takes pride in being a world-class medical device manufacturing company.
Learn more at https://druckerdiagnostics.com.
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services is a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
