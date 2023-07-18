Celebrating 36 Years Clean & Sober
Today marks an inspirational milestone for Candace Plattor, M.A. She is celebrating 36 years of courageous and transformative recovery from addiction.
Today marks an inspirational milestone for Candace Plattor, M.A. She is celebrating 36 years of courageous and transformative recovery from addiction. Plattor's vulnerability over her past struggles with pot and opioids illuminates the incredible journey she has undertaken over the last 3 decades, proving that change and healing are always possible when we make that choice.
Plattor emphasizes, "I never envisioned living the fulfilling life I lead now while I was entrenched in my addiction. My road to recovery doesn't mean that I don't have challenges, but rather I now have the strength and resilience to navigate them in healthier ways. I, and millions of others choosing recovery daily, are living testimonies that change is within our grasp, when we choose to reach for it."
Through her recovery process, Plattor has become a beacon of hope, inspiring countless families and individuals trapped in the intimidating shadow of addiction. Her stunning example of personal transformation serves as a potent reminder that addicts CAN indeed change – what this requires is the conviction to make healthier choices.
Reflecting on those navigating a similar journey, Plattor adds, "If you have an addicted person in your life, don’t ever give up! Seek help, learn the right tools, and understand the art of loving – with healthy boundaries. Remember, an addict's path to recovery depends upon the support of their loved ones and the healthy boundaries they set."
Plattor acknowledges the integral role of her supportive community in her recovery journey, saying "It really does take a village. Thank you all for being part of my life today. Your unwavering faith in my potential and your consistent support have been instrumental in my journey. Feeling happy and grateful doesn't begin to cover it."
As Plattor celebrates her triumphant 36th clean and sober birthday, we are reminded of the power of resilience, perseverance, and the importance of love – with boundaries.
Join Plattor’s ongoing journey towards fostering healthier relationships via her hashtag #lovinganaddict, or delve deeper into her transformative experiences with #lovewithboundaries.
To find out more about Plattor's work with addicted families go to https://lovewithboundaries.com or have a free 30 minutes consultation go to https://lovewithboundaries.com/intake-questionnaire/
About Candace Plattor, M.A., R.C.C.
Candace Plattor is a Registered Clinical Counsellor, an inspirational speaker and the award-winning author of "Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself." Over her extensive career, Plattor has transformed numerous lives through her unique counseling methodology, drawing from her personal journey of overcoming addiction. She firmly believes that boundary-setting is a vital aspect of nurturing healthier relationships.
