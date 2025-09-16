Love With Boundaries Marks Recovery Month by Honouring Families and Offering Tools for Healing

Recovery Month - There is help!

But there’s a fine line between helping and enabling—and learning that distinction can change everything.” — Candace Plattor, M.A.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every September, Recovery Month shines a light on the challenges and triumphs of addiction recovery. While the focus is often on individuals struggling with substance use, Love With Boundaries is emphasizing the equally vital role of families and loved ones in this journey.Founder Candace Plattor, who overcame a 15-year battle with opioid addiction and has now celebrated more than 38 years of sobriety, knows firsthand that recovery doesn’t happen in isolation. “Families play a crucial role,” says Plattor. “But there’s a fine line between helping and enabling—and learning that distinction can change everything.”Through her work as an Addictions Therapist, Plattor has witnessed countless families unintentionally prolong the cycle of addiction by enabling their loved ones. Enabling can include covering up mistakes, making excuses, or providing money that fuels destructive behaviour and keeps addicts stuck in addiction. In contrast, helping means maintaining healthy boundaries, supporting treatment plans, and encouraging independence.To empower families, Love With Boundaries offers the 16 Steps to Boundaries & Breakthroughs group counselling program, designed especially for women who want to stop enabling and start reclaiming their own lives. The program provides compassionate, step-by-step guidance to:* Recognize what’s within their control—and what isn’t* Set and maintain loving, respectful boundaries* Prioritize self-care without guilt* Communicate clearly and consistently from a place of love and strength“These steps aren’t about giving up on your loved one,” explains Plattor. “They’re about breaking the cycle of enabling – encouraging resiliency for everyone and creating the space for recovery to happen.”Tips for Families During Recovery Month* Educate Yourself: Learn the difference between addiction and recovery choices* Encourage Treatment: Your support will help make a difference* Seek Support for Yourself: Group and individual counselling provide connection* Practice Self-Care: Protect your own emotional well-being“Recovery Month is a time to honour courage—both for those choosing sobriety and for families learning healthier ways to support,” says Plattor. “ Recovery IS possible . And families don’t have to walk this path alone.”Loved ones of addicts who are struggling to learn how to help and stop enabling are encouraged to join the upcoming Group Counseling Program, which provides community, tools, and expert guidance for navigating addiction with clarity and compassion.👉 To learn more or register, visit: https://lovewithboundaries.com/16-steps-to-boundaries-breakthroughs/

