AgeCare Honors Candace Plattor with Seniors of Distinction Award for Leadership

Candace Plattor wins AgeCare Seniors of Distinction Award in Leadership

Award-winning addiction counselor and her Love With Boundaries team expand their mission to bring hope and healing to even more families worldwide.

Receiving the Seniors of Distinction Award is an incredible honor.” — Candace Plattor, M.A.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love With Boundaries is proud to announce that its founder, Candace Plattor, M.A., R.C.C. , has been awarded the AgeCare Seniors of Distinction Award for Leadership, recognizing her remarkable resilience, lifelong contributions, and pioneering leadership in the field of addiction recovery.A Vancouver resident, Candace is a leader in the field of addictions—specifically focusing on the families and loved ones of people struggling with addiction. Through her counseling practice, speaking engagements, books, and media presence, she has become a voice for families who often feel unseen and unsupported.A LEGACY OF RESILIENCE AND ACHIEVEMENT AFTER 65Far from slowing down in her seasoned years, Candace has demonstrated that age can be a springboard for impact. Since turning 65, she has:* Navigated and recovered from a stroke in 2024, returning to work within months.* Celebrated 38 years clean and sober after her own 15-year opioid addiction, demonstrating the power of long-term recovery.* Joined the Canadian Association of Professional Speakers (CAPS) and the Women Speakers Association (WSA).* Contributed to WSA Publishing’s Voices of the 21st Century book series, with another on the way.* Delivered a TEDx talk and published five books/ebooks, including the award-winning Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself and its companion workbook.* Launching an online course for families of addicts, and collaborating with her team to create a 17-week online group counseling program for women.* Began hosting a monthly Ask Candace Live show for families seeking guidance.* Mentored Master’s-level counselling students in addictions studies.* Published widely in Psychology Today, Medium, and other professional outlets.* Appeared on numerous podcasts and spoken at Rotary Clubs and community organizations about addiction.Her career roots include 16 years counseling on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside—the country’s lowest-income postal code, where her compassion and commitment left a lasting mark on those she served.LEADERSHIP THROUGH SERVICECandace is not only an accomplished professional but also a mentor and role model. She continues to provide practicum opportunities for counselling students and speaks at professional and community events. She advocates tirelessly for families, believing they deserve the same support and recovery tools as their loved ones battling addiction.“Receiving the Seniors of Distinction Award is an incredible honor,” said Plattor. “But this recognition belongs to my entire team at Love With Boundaries. Together, we are committed to giving families hope, healing, and real solutions. There are so many people who still need help, and this inspires us to expand our work even further.”Love With Boundaries is a counseling and coaching practice dedicated to helping families navigate the painful reality of addiction in a loved one. With a compassionate, boundary-based approach, the team empowers families to reclaim their lives while supporting their loved ones on the journey to recovery.Find out how Love With Boundaries can help: https://lovewithboundaries.com/how-can-we-help/

