Celebrating 38 Years of Sobriety: Candace Plattor Marks Milestone and Offers Hope to Families Affected by Addiction

Celebrating 38 years clean and sober

Candace has dedicated her life’s work to supporting not only those struggling with addiction, but more specifically their loved ones.

Families often don’t understand the profoundly important role that they play in an addict’s recovery.” — Candace Plattor, M.A.

"I know firsthand what it's like to feel hopeless, ashamed, and alone in addiction," Candace shares. "And I also know the incredible transformation that becomes possible when we find the right support and start making different choices."Families often don't understand the profoundly important role that they play in an addict's recovery.When families do realize the impact their support plays — when "enabling" is replaced by "helping"— amazing changes take place. When addiction is present in a family, everyone is affected and everyone needs to heal.To commemorate this milestone, Love With Boundaries is inviting those who are struggling to help a loved one with addiction to book a complimentary 30-minute consultation. There is also the "Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself" online course — which is a self-paced, life-changing resource for families in crisis.Whether you're a parent, partner, sibling, or friend, Candace's message is clear: There is help. There is hope. As the loved one, you're incredibly important - and you are not alone.About Love With BoundariesLove With Boundaries is a private counselling practice founded by Candace Plattor, specializing in empowering families and other loved ones of people with addiction. With a compassionate yet practical approach, the Love With Boundaries counselling team helps clients set and maintain healthy boundaries — without the guilt!

