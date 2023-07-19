Award Winning Author Camille Klump Santa Saves The Amazon Santa Saves The Rainforest

OLDSMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Camille Klump delivers another compelling climate change book. Conservationist and award-winning children's author, Camille Klump, has just released A Code Red Christmas. It is a beautifully written, must -read Christmas fairy tale, that will tug at your heartstrings, bring tears to your eyes, and make every child and grown up, fall in love with the beauty of our planet.

When the North Pole glaciers start melting and the Arctic oceans begin to warm, Santa decides to analyze the climate reports he has accumulated from his many trips delivering presents all around the world. And just as his arctic elves and the chief environmental scientist, try to figure out why the North Pole is getting hot; Santa receives a letter from an Amazon chief’s grandson. What is happening in the rainforest, worries the little boy. He explains that the giant Brazil nut trees are being destroyed and factories are polluting the great Amazon River. The child has been taught by his grandfather the Kayapo chief, that everything in nature is like a bulb on a long string of lights. All these strings must be connected to light up the world's Christmas tree.

Santa knows that rainforests are the lungs of the planet and destroying them will spell disaster for the Arctic. The Amazon rainforest produces oxygen, which drives the jet stream all the way up to the North Pole and keeps it cold. Without freezing temperatures, there will be no magic in the North Pole. But in order to save the Amazon, Santa will have to stop Christmas.

A Code Red Christmas is a hopeful and inspiring fairy tale for a planet facing a climate crisis. It takes you on an unforgettable adventure with Santa, the arctic elves, the polar bears and reindeer, and a brave little boy, as they all try to save the Amazon and the North Pole. A Code Red Christmas is clever and persuasive in its message, and it will awaken every child's desire to protect the planet. A Code Red Christmas is an 82-page, beautifully illustrated book, for ages 8 to 12, designed by the very talented Spanish artist Beatriz Del Alamo. Camille Klump is an advocate for conservation in the Tampa Bay Area. She has written several books which help children understand the importance of protecting the environment and the positive effects of going green.

This delightful book highlights some of the culprits of deforestation and stresses the importance of the cooling effect the Amazon rainforest has on the planet. A Code Red Christmas is a masterfully written story that casts no aspersions but instead encourages children to take affirmative action to heal our fragile planet. And who better to teach kids about the effects of climate change, why the character that every child believes in- Santa of course!

A Code Red Christmas is the perfect Christmas gift and a valuable addition to your little one’s green library. It is available in hardcover, paperback and kindle formats on Amazon, and paperback version at all major bookstores.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C921JCST

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C9S7LRGP

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C9XC1BK5

VIDEO link:

https://youtu.be/kC-6CixTGkc

A Code Red Christmas By Camille Klump