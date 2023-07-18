Eastern North Carolina Transworld Business Advisor Receives CBI Certification

Ashley Kelsey, Senior Business Advisor, TBA-ENC

Congratulations to Ashley Kelsey for receiving her CBI Certification

Ashley’s dedication and determination in the industry empower her to expertly guide clients through every transaction.” — Tony Khoury, President and Managing Director

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC is excited to congratulate Senior Business Advisor, Ashley Kelsey, for earning her Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation through the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA). The IBBA is the world’s largest professional community of business intermediary specialists. The CBI Certification is a prestigious designation from the IBBA that identifies an experienced and dedicated business broker. It is awarded to intermediaries who have proven professional excellence through verified education as well as exemplary commitment to our industry.

“Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC congratulates Ashley on receiving her CBI Certification”, states TBA-ENC President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury, “Ashley’s dedication and determination in the industry empower her to expertly guide clients through every transaction.”

As a CBI, Ashely has the ability to objectively guide clients through the intricacies of the entire marketing and negotiation process of a business sale, resulting in successful transactions and satisfied clients.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.



About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 2,700 members, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and award the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation to qualifying Business Brokers. To learn more visit www.ibba.org.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.