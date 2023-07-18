STARRS Releases Position Paper on DoD Funding for Abortions

STARRS supports the work of the House of Representatives' efforts to deny the use of DoD funds in this way.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this year the Department of Defense (DoD) authorized the services to use taxpayer provided funds (travel costs, lodging, per diem) and non-chargeable administrative time off for service members to travel out of the local area to receive non-covered abortions and/or Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedures, or to accompany a dependent seeking such procedures.“The DoD justified this action by claiming the Supreme Court's decision to return abortion law to the states has significant readiness, recruiting and retention implications,” said Ron Scott, Ph.D., Col-USAF (Ret) President and CEO.STARRS opposes this new policy. “Based on 10 U.S.C. 1093(a)'s prohibition of the use of DoD funding for abortions in most cases and the intense national controversy about the morality of abortion,” Scott said.,“Although not directly going toward the procedures, the funding authorization enables and encourages the procedures and therefore directly supports them,” he added.Additionally, travel, lodging and per diem funding and non-chargeable leave are not authorized for any other medical procedure not covered by military healthcare, Scott added.STARRS supports the work of the House of Representatives' efforts to outlaw the use of DoD funds in this way. To read the full details about STARRS's position on this issue, please read the position paper written by Colonel (USAF, Retired) Tracey Meck, a member of STARRS Chairman's Group.ABOUT STARRSABOUT STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc): Established in the Spring of 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization that operates primarily to provide educational information about racism and radicalism in the military. [Note: radicalism in the organization’s title is based on Michigan State University’s definition: “the beliefs or actions of individuals, groups, or organizations who advocate for thorough or complete social and/or political reform to achieve an alternative vision of American society.”] www.starrs.us , 719.482.5997Tracey MeckAuthor: See You Along The Way; Reflections of a Veteran Hiking the Camino de Santiago