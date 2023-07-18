Florida Emerald Coast Home in Watersound Beach Community to be Sold at Online Auction July 24th
Located in the Bridges section of Watersound, this coastal property in Inlet Beach, FL will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.5M.INLET BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming July 24th online auction for the Watersound Beach Escape in Inlet Beach, FL. The property was previously listed for $4,495,000 and is now going to auction with a starting bid of $1.5M on Monday, July 24th at 9:00 am EDT.
The epitome of coastal living, this exquisite 3,347± sq. ft. property offers five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half baths. Meticulously crafted by the renowned Allison Ramsey Architects, the home boasts designer-curated furnishings, pecky cypress accent beams, and custom millwork. Backyard oasis with a private pool, carriage house for family and guests, and just steps away from Watersound’s interconnected boardwalk system, this property is a dream vacation home.
The Watersound Community offers residents private coastal living with easy access to dining, entertainment, and activities. Amenities in the private community include private beach access, green spaces, a puttering park, 2 swimming pools, and a fitness center. Residents can join the St. Joe Beach Club for access to beach services, restaurants, and award-winning golf at Camp Creek and Shark’s Tooth Golf Course.
"We chose the auction method with Interluxe because of their exceptional reputation and track record in delivering successful sales,” stated the sellers. “Their expertise in luxury real estate auctions, combined with their extensive marketing reach and commitment to achieving optimal results, made them the clear choice over traditional methods for selling our property in Watersound."
"This exceptional property in Watersound presents a truly unique opportunity for buyers to acquire a luxurious coastal retreat in one of the most premier Gulf-front communities in Northwest Florida,” stated Scott Kirk, CEO and President of Interluxe Auctions. “Its breathtaking location, exquisite design, and exclusive amenities make it an extraordinary find in today's market!"
Bidding for the Watersound Beach Escape will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, July 24th, 2023. Previews are Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, July 23, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12550. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
