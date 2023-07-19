Cal.net, Terranova Ranch, and Microsoft Demonstrate Technology That Helps Central Valley Growers Save Water

Cal.net, Terranova and Microsoft Present to Central California Growers About New Agriculture Technology

Innovative approaches enhance agricultural productivity, maximize efficient water usage and improve tech skills for agricultural workers

SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cal.net, a leading rural broadband provider, showcased its collaboration with Terranova Ranch and Microsoft in a precision agriculture demonstration focused on the integration of AgTech and broadband solutions. The event, held at Terranova Ranch in Fresno County, demonstrated how today’s Agtech solutions use low-bandwidth radio technology for data collection and control, leveraging Cal.net's high-capacity infrastructure and innovative tower technology to ensure ubiquitous internet availability in Terranova's fields.

Precision agriculture relies on the seamless integration of advanced technologies to optimize resource management and maximize crop productivity. The demonstration presented by Cal.net, Terranova Ranch, Microsoft and several key technology partners emphasized the following key aspects:

Non-proprietary, Standards-based Technology: The team showcased solutions that utilize open standards, ensuring interoperability and avoiding dependence on a single supplier. By adopting a collaborative approach, growers can access cutting-edge capabilities without creating monopolies or proprietary restrictions.

Scalable, Low-bandwidth Radio Technology: The demonstration highlighted the use of low-bandwidth radios for efficient data collection from field sensors. This technology facilitated seamless transmission of data to the cloud, enabling real-time monitoring and analysis. Additionally, it allowed for the precise control of pumps and valves to deliver water when and where it is needed, minimizing waste and optimizing resource utilization.

Ubiquitous Internet Availability: Cal.net's broadband infrastructure played a pivotal role in expanding internet availability to Terranova's tomato field. This ubiquitous connectivity enables growers like Terranova to leverage the power of cloud-based AgTech solutions, access real-time data analytics, and make informed decisions on resource allocation, all contributing to enhanced productivity and sustainability.

The event was attended by industry leaders and experts from the agriculture industry, including growers, lawmakers, educators and AgTech advocates. The demonstration sparked insightful discussions on the future of precision agriculture and the transformative potential of AgTech and broadband integration.

Jack Barker, Cal.net CEO said: "Water and broadband are the two most important factors to the Central Valley’s future, and this project is all about both of them. It will demonstrate the cost-effectiveness of this kind of solution while providing opportunities to increase the skills of farm employees at all levels. This is a real win/win for growers, communities, suppliers and the environment. Our mission is to make sure that every person and business in the Central Valley has the internet access that they need to be successful in the 21st century and beyond.”

Don Cameron, President of Terranova Ranch noted: "Agriculture is the lifeblood of the Central Valley, and water is the lifeblood of agriculture. Our quest for years has been to increase stewardship of water through innovative technologies and approaches. This project will allow us to use broadband and automation to improve run times and crop yields while gathering data to share with the agricultural community.”

Jasmine Thomas, Senior Director, Microsoft Airband Initiative added: “Connectivity unlocks the potential for greater community impact. Cal.net is one of our most active partners in our effort to expand broadband access to unserved and rural populations in California. We appreciate their commitment to bringing digital skills training to rural communities and schools, as well as developing and sharing agricultural data management solutions with growers in the region.

About Cal.net: Cal.net is a leading broadband provider committed to bridging the digital divide in rural communities. Leveraging their high-capacity infrastructure and innovative tower technology, Cal.net delivers reliable, high-speed internet connectivity to empower various industries, including agriculture.

About Terranova Ranch: Terranova Ranch, a renowned working ranch, is dedicated to promoting innovation and sustainable practices in agriculture. With a focus on precision agriculture, Terranova Ranch strives to maximize crop productivity while optimizing resource utilization.

About Microsoft: Microsoft is a global technology leader that offers a comprehensive range of innovative solutions. Through their Airband Initiative, Microsoft aims to bridge the digital divide in rural areas by expanding access to affordable broadband, thereby empowering communities and enabling technological advancements in various sectors.