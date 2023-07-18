David Manning President & CEO of Xstream Travel Pays Honors To The Passing Of His Best Friend Dr. Peter L. Hirsch
Dr. Peter L. Hirsch, Pastor, Mentor, Networker, Motivational Speaker, Attorney, Best-Selling Author, Father, Husband. His Greatest Joy Being a Philanthropist.
Peter was my friend, legal counsel, and mentor. We could talk hours or go for months and pick up on our conversations as if it were yesterday. We loved talking about Jesus and how much we loved Him. ”DESTIN, FLORIDA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last few days, I have realized how much I miss my Best Friend, Peter Hirsch. We spoke and had breakfast weekly. I was always amazed at how many people Peter had in his Rolodex (iPhone Contacts). I’m talking about the who’s who list of Pastors, Networkers, Celebrities, and Politicians. Peter knew them all, and more important, they knew Peter. If you needed something, Peter was there.
— Troy Dooly - The Beachside CEO
Peter was a man of many talents, including a Pastor, Mentor, Networker, Motivational speaker, New York and Texas Attorney, Best-selling author, Father, Husband, and a great friend to many. His biggest joy was being a great philanthropist. Anything he did or was involved in always had to find a way to give back.
When Peter walked on stage, he made people smile and laugh, but most of all, he brought knowledge of whatever subject he was speaking on. He was one of the best.
I know today Peter walks with Jesus and smiles at every one of us. I will miss my friend, but life goes on, and this tells us more than ever Depression is real. Even if we have worked through the bad thoughts, they are like a hand grenade with no pin. The least little thing can set them off.
So, we as family and friends need to listen for those keywords that cry for help and be ready to lend a helping hand or voice.
I wish I would have been a better listener.
I Love and Miss you,
Your friend,
David
About Dr. Peter L. Hirsch: When millionaire and success guru Peter Hirsch--a devout Jew--met Christ, his definition of success changed instantly. He discovered God's blueprint for a passionate, successful life when he added the New Testament to his understanding of the Scriptures. In his book "Success by Design," he leads readers through ten steps to passionate, purposeful living as God intended it. Dr. Peter Hirsch worked his way up to the heights of business and personal success. Then he met Jesus, and his life was forever changed. Born to a devout Jewish family, Peter studied in yeshivas (schools of advanced Jewish learning) for many years in both the US and Israel. After receiving a law degree, he worked for a prestigious law firm, then discovered he had no passion for practicing law. Since 1992 Peter has consulted for many Fortune 500 companies and developed sales organizations. As president of Peter Hirsch International, he is an in-demand motivational speaker and sales trainer around the world. He and his family live in Dallas, Texas, where he is rabbi on staff at Baruch HaShem Synagogue, one of the largest Messianic synagogues in the world.
About David E Manning: David has helped thousands of people walk away from corporate America and become successful entrepreneurs. He is an international motivational speaker and national sales trainer for two companies. In addition to his many business accomplishments, Manning was the host for the Easter Seals Telethon in Dallas, Texas, for 17 years. He has worked with many top celebrities to help promote their charitable causes and was a worldwide sports promoter setting two attendance records. Manning started his first travel business in 1999 and spent the first two years meeting and working with the major suppliers. Manning was one of the first companies to move into the home-based Travel agent model. Manning launched Xstream Travel and has created a travel portal that will create quick income for any company with employees or a large client base.
