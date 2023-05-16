The FDA Puts Network Marketing aka MLM On Notice To Protect American Consumers

Troy Dooly - The Beachside CEO Jef Welch - Mentor in Motion Jef Welch

Biotonus Corp CEO Jef Welch, SharesTthe Three Most Important Decisions Needed To Bring Direct Sales Back From The Brink Of Regulatory Death.

MLM is one of the most highly regulated sales channels in America. Yet most founders and executives either don't understand this fact or decide not to communicate it to their independent networkers.” — Troy Dooly - The Beachside CEO

DESTIN, FLORIDA, USA, May 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Jef Welch , CEO of Biotonus Corp, the home of the G.O.L.L.E.R.™ Success System and current sponsor of the Scheelen Motorsports Ferrari Racing Team, took time to answer questions from Troy Dooly , editor-in-chief of BusinessNewsDesk.com from his North Carolina homestead on the current plight, and future of MLM aka Network Marketing.Mr. Welch shares in this interview three decisions he believes are missing from most direct sales organizations in this current generation. Over the last forty years, his experience launching and growing financially successful international companies and organizations has given him a perspective missed by many small to mid-size network marketing founders and executives these days.1. A clear and concise vision and purpose from the founder and CEO.2. A defined partnership with the independent professionals marketing for the chosen company.3. A simple and easy-to-understand education and compliance training system“I am extremely honored, on behalf of the executive team and countless Biotonus independent main street entrepreneurs, that Jef Welch is leading our international expansion,” Mr. Groller, founder of Biotonus, mentioned at the Board meeting.Jef Welch accepted the Groller’s offer to be the CEO of Biotonus because the company had risen above the perceived ‘death of MLM’ by putting into practice the strategies and principles Welch has proven are needed to create longevity in business – period.You can see the full interview between Jef Welch & Troy Dooly by clicking this link.About Jef Welch:Jef has a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, specializing in childhood development and counseling. He has had 36 Foster Children and served as Youth Director of the Smoky Mountains Children’s Home (Orphanage). His passion throughout his young adult years was helping children who had gone through abandonment, abuse, and traumatic circumstances, which enveloped his purpose to help those who couldn’t help themselves. During those years, Jef has seen a harmony between the tremendous work at the Children’s Home and his ability to contribute because of his Direct Sales success and freedom.Starting in the 1990s, Welch became a global voice carrying forth the message of exposing the harmful, toxic ingredients in personal care, cosmetic products, and food and snack products. Although Jef does not see himself as an activist, he sees himself as an educator and a leader of others in exposing the chemical companies polluting our farms and foods, oceans and waterways, and ultimately increasing the rates of cancer and other degenerative diseases among humans and animals. Jef Welch and Biotonus share this message and have similar philosophies.Jef Welch has been the top distributor of 6 MLM companies and CEO of 5 other network marketing companies. His tenure in direct sales has taken him to 74 countries around the world, some of which he traveled to over 200 times. As a result, Jef holds several records in various countries, having the most prominent team, the most significant volumes, and the best start-ups.Jef has developed the Mentoring In Motion, Sustained Prosperity System, and Action Pro-90 System and has written over 170 compensation plans for Direct Sales companies.About Biotonus:Biotonus is a purpose-focused company that guides Main Street entrepreneurs worldwide into living financially successful lives. Biotonus controls a portfolio of companies focused on manufacturing and distributing health and wellness products and personal and financial development systems. The company competes in three industries- health and wellness, inner and outer skincare, and financial management — through a network of independent Main Street entrepreneurs empowered with leading social selling technology. More information on the Company can be found at Biotonus.net.

