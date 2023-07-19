Additional Flights from MIA – BGI during peak winter season
US travelers to enjoy thrice daily flights during peak Christmas period
We are exploring and identifying growth opportunities to expand airlift across the US market and ensuring that we meet the needs of our visitors.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It feels like ‘Christmas in July’ for US travelers as The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) announces the introduction of additional airlift options from Miami, Florida in anticipation of the upcoming winter season. Travelers will now have access to three daily flights from December 21, 2023 to January 7, 2024, a particularly critical time for travel as persons seek to celebrate Christmas and New Year holidays. The increased Christmas airlift not only marks a significant boost for tourism in Barbados but also provides visitors to the island with added convenience and flexibility during this peak travel period.
— Eusi Skeete, US Director, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.
This increase in airlift builds upon the existing expansion from various US markets including Boston, New York, Washington and North Carolina. The new Miami schedule not only strengthens the connection between the United States and Barbados, but also reinforces the island's position as a premier destination in the Caribbean.
The collaborative efforts of leading airlines and tourism authorities have made this update possible, recognizing the growing demand and the importance of enhancing the travel experience for visitors to Barbados. Speaking to the new schedule, Eusi Skeete, [US Director, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI)] explained, “Demand for the destination is continuing to increase and we’ve been working closely with our longstanding airline partners to meet this demand. We are excited to offer these additional flights from Miami to Barbados during this peak period which will provide even greater opportunities for visitation to the destination.”
“We are actively exploring and identifying growth opportunities to expand airlift across the US market and ensuring that we meet the needs of our visitors. We are expecting demand to continue to grow and are excited for the prospects that the Christmas and New Year period will bring” stated Skeete.
As the new flights commence, Barbados extends a warm invitation to travelers from the US to discover the magic of the island. For more information and to book flights, interested travelers are encouraged to visit the official Barbados tourism website [www.visitbarbados.org/usa] or contact their preferred travel agent.
Beatriz Guerro
Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.
+1 246-535-3767
beatriz.guerrero@aboutdci.com