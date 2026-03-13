Black Heart Association Heads to SXSW with Free Heart Screenings for Guard Your Heart Tour

Black Heart Association team on their Guard Your Heart Tour

The national nonprofit will offer cardiovascular testing and education to attendees during one of Texas's most innovative festivals

Too many people only learn about heart disease when a crisis sends them to the hospital. I survived three heart attacks in one week, and that experience changed the course of my life.” — Tara Robinson, CEO and Founder, Black Heart Association

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Heart Association (BHA), a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to life-saving cardiovascular education and screenings, will provide on-site heart health screenings during SXSW 2026 in Austin, Texas. BHA was founded in 2017 by CEO and co-founder Tara Robinson after she survived three heart attacks in a single week. Since then, the Black Heart Association has grown into a national movement dedicated to heart disease prevention, education, and providing access to life-saving screenings.BHA’s SXSW initiative will offer complimentary cardiovascular screenings and education to attendees of one of the world’s most influential gatherings of innovators, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders. As SXSW brings together global leaders in technology, culture, music, and film, the Black Heart Association’s presence at the event encourages attendees to prioritize their health as they build companies, create art, and shape the future.“Too many people only learn about heart disease when a crisis sends them to the hospital. I survived three heart attacks in one week, and that experience changed the course of my life. Our mission is to bring prevention to people before a crisis brings them to the hospital. By screening for LDL C, known as bad cholesterol, and Lp(a), a genetic form of cholesterol many people have never tested for, we are helping individuals understand their risk and protect their hearts earlier.” - Tara Robinson, CEO and Founder, Black Heart AssociationThe activation aims to provide free screenings and resources to help professionals better understand their cardiovascular risk while navigating demanding careers, high-stress environments, and long working hours. As part of its national screening initiatives, Amgen serves as the Title Sponsor of the Guard Your Heart (GYH) Tour, supporting education and screenings focused on LDL-C, commonly known as "bad" cholesterol, with a goal of reaching more than 10,000 people nationwide. Eli Lilly is sponsoring 1,200 Lp(a) screenings to increase awareness of lipoprotein(a), a genetic cholesterol risk factor often excluded from standard tests and associated with an increased risk of heart disease.The SXSW event will be open to the public from March 15–16, 2026, at LZR, located at 612 W 4th Street, Austin, TX.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Tara Robinson, please contact Willow Vaitovas at willow@tenenicole.com or call (973) 975-5673.ABOUT BLACK HEART ASSOCIATIONThe Black Heart Association (BHA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to life-saving cardiovascular education, prevention, and screenings in communities within reach. Founded in 2017 by Tara Robinson, a three-time heart attack survivor, BHA focuses on raising awareness, advocating for better access to healthcare, and empowering communities to take charge of their heart health. BHA partners with several local and national organizations to expand its reach, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Association of Black Cardiovascular Doctors (ABC), Amgen, and Eli Lilly. BHA's work has been highlighted by major media outlets, including Good Morning America, Essence, Women’s Health, and ABC News.

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