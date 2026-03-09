IMPACCT Brooklyn Celebrated 62 Years at 2026 Emerald Ball To Serve, Preserve, and Protect Brooklyn Communities

IMPACCT Brooklyn's Team at the Emerald Ball Vanessa Freeman and Shannon LaNier at IMPACCT Brooklyn's Emerald Ball IMPACCT Brooklyn's 2026 Emerald Ball

Themed “IMPACCT. Ignite. Inspire.”, the Evening Honored Transformational Leaders and Advanced Affordable Housing Initiatives

I want to thank IMPACCT Brooklyn for the work they’ve done for 62 years to build, restore, and preserve the heart of Central Brooklyn.” — New York State Attorney General Letitia James

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMPACCT Brooklyn hosted its 2026 Emerald Ball on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at Hotel Indigo Williamsburg, bringing together civic leaders, housing advocates, entrepreneurs, and community champions for an unforgettable evening of purpose and celebration. Under the theme “IMPACCT. Ignite. Inspire.”, the black-tie affair marked 62 years of service, advocacy, and commitment to building and sustaining communities across Central Brooklyn.The evening began with a vibrant cocktail reception, followed by a live auction, plated dinner, and dynamic performances by Damien Sneed and The Soapbox Presents. The evening was highlighted by remarks from New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who recognized IMPACCT Brooklyn’s impactful work and welcomed Executive Director Jamal C. Robinson as its newest leader. The celebration also included the presence of NYS Senator Kevin Parker, Council Member Lincoln Restler, and retired Assemblywoman Annette Robinson, whose longstanding advocacy continues to advance the vision for Brooklyn. Rooted in its mission, IMPACCT Brooklyn honored three visionary leaders whose work directly advances the organization’s efforts and reflects the spirit of resilience and advocacy:- Valerie White, Senior Executive Director of LISC NY, Community Builder Award- Brandon J. Hurst, Entrepreneur and Strategist, Local Business Trailblazer Award- Pat Julien, Director of the Homeowner Department at IMPACCT Brooklyn, Shirley Chisholm Award“I want to thank IMPACCT Brooklyn for the work they’ve done for 62 years to build, restore, and preserve the heart of Central Brooklyn.” - New York State Attorney General Letitia JamesProceeds from the 2026 Emerald Ball directly support IMPACCT Brooklyn’s ongoing mission to build, restore, and preserve quality housing and provide educational services that keep Brooklyn residents rooted, stable, and thriving. Through the collective generosity and shared commitment of everyone in the room, IMPACCT Brooklyn proudly reinforced the power of our community to drive lasting impact. The organization extends its heartfelt gratitude to its honorees, partners, sponsors, and supporters who made this milestone celebration possible. Their commitment ensures that the work continues for generations to come.“Impact is not just effort. Impact is measurable change. It is housing preserved and created. It is foreclosures prevented. It is credit strengthened. It is businesses stabilized. It is generational wealth built.” - Jamal C. Robinson, Executive Director of IMPACCT BrooklynGratitude is also extended to the event sponsors: JPMorgan Chase, Rockabill, CPC, Goldman Sachs, MEGA Contracting Group, Centralbuild, MDG Development Management Construction, Urban Strategies, Daniel Fennessy, LISC, M&T Bank, RDC Development, BNY Mellon, Enterprise Community, Trinity Church Wall Street, Richman Housing Resources LLC, Esusu, Elizabeth Zeldin, Goldstein Hall, Yvonne I. Cummings, Mala Mia, Thrivent, Brownkind, Brooklyn Tea, The CGC, Arminlear, Midnighties, and Elixir of Notes.To view photos from the event, please visit here: https://galleries.jouvir.com/-2026ImpactBrooklyn ABOUT IMPACCT BROOKLYNIMPACCT Brooklyn is one of New York City’s leading community development organizations, dedicated to affordable housing, economic development, and neighborhood preservation. With over six decades of service, IMPACCT Brooklyn ensures residents have access to safe housing, supportive services, and resources that foster stability, dignity, and growth. Our commitment to affordable housing is ongoing, and we will continue to work tirelessly to provide safe and stable housing for all.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.