Black Heart Association to Provide On-Site Heart Health Screenings at Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit

The national nonprofit will offer cardiovascular testing and education to attendees at one of the country’s most influential gatherings of professional women.

I survived three heart attacks in one week, and that experience changed the course of my life... Our mission is to bring prevention to people before a crisis brings them to the hospital.” — Tara Robinson, Co-Founder & CEO of Black Heart Association.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Heart Association , a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to life saving cardiovascular education and screenings in communities within reach, will offer on-site heart health screenings during the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit on March 12 and 13, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The summit will also honor and feature influential leaders and trailblazers, including Shellye Archambeau, Fortune 500 board member and former CEO; Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, interim president of Spelman College and former Fortune 500 CEO; and Angela Bassett, honorary Oscar recipient and Emmy Award winning actress, director, and producer.Located inside the event’s Sponsorship Lounge in the Walmart booth, the Black Heart Association will provide complimentary cardiovascular screenings and heart health education resources to summit attendees throughout both days of the conference. The initiative encourages proactive heart health awareness among high-achieving professional women, entrepreneurs, and executives who often balance demanding careers with personal and family responsibilities.As part of its national screening initiatives, Amgen serves as the Title Sponsor of the Guard Your Heart (GYH) Tour, supporting education and screenings focused on LDL-C, commonly known as bad cholesterol, to reach more than 10,000 people nationwide. Eli Lilly is sponsoring 1,200 Lp(a) screenings to increase awareness of lipoprotein(a), a genetic cholesterol risk factor often not included in standard cholesterol tests.Founded in 2017 by CEO and co-founder Tara Robinson after surviving three heart attacks in one week, the Black Heart Association has grown into a national movement dedicated to prevention, education, and access to life-saving screenings. The organization has conducted thousands of screenings nationwide and continues to advocate for greater awareness about heart disease, the leading cause of death among women.“I survived three heart attacks in one week, and that experience changed the course of my life,” said Tara Robinson, survivor, co-founder, and CEO of the Black Heart Association. “Too many people only learn about heart disease when a crisis sends them to the hospital. Our mission is to bring prevention to people before a crisis brings them to the hospital. By screening for LDL-C, known as bad cholesterol, and Lp(a), a genetic form of cholesterol many people have never tested for, we are helping people understand their risk and protect their hearts earlier.” – Tara Robinson, Co-Founder & CEO of Black Heart Association.The Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit is widely recognized as one of the nation’s premier leadership conferences for Black women in business. BHA’s presence at the summit encourages attendees to visit the Sponsorship Lounge during the event to participate in complimentary screenings and learn about heart health risk factors. For inquiries, interviews, or media opportunities, please contact Olivia Bishop at olivia@tenenicole.com or call 518-330-3835.ABOUT BLACK HEART ASSOCIATIONThe Black Heart Association (BHA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to cardiovascular education, prevention, and screenings in communities within reach. Founded in 2017 by Tara Robinson, a three-time heart attack survivor, BHA focuses on raising awareness, advocating for better access to healthcare, and empowering communities to take charge of their heart health. BHA partners with several local and national organizations to expand its reach, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Association of Black Cardiologists, Amgen, and Eli Lilly. BHA’s work has been highlighted by major media outlets, including Good Morning America, Essence, Women’s Health, and ABC News.ABOUT BLACK ENTERPRISE WOMEN OF POWERThe Women of Power Summit offers an exceptional professional growth opportunity for women from all backgrounds. Its goal is to equip women with tools to advance their careers and make a positive impact at every leadership level. Women of Power organize executive development panels, popular skills workshops, work-life balance sessions, meaningful networking events, and in-depth discussions with top industry leaders, all designed to help attendees succeed in their careers and add maximum value to their companies.

