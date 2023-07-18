Early Bird Rate Ends this Week for Pharma CI USA Conference & Exhibition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Early Bird rates for the 2023 Pharma CI USA Conference & Exhibition are still available but they will be going away Friday, July 21.
Get in now for the prestigious event and save. You'll secure access to a comprehensive program agenda offering keynote sessions, roundtables, panel discussions, networking events and more.
Reserve Your Spot & Save with the Early Bird Rate!
Explore our 2023 agenda, including more than 50+ sessions and 50+ senior-level speakers.
View the detailed AGENDA
View the SPEAKERS
The Pharma CI Conference includes the participation of the industry’s leading companies, including: Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, ADC Therapeutics, Amarin Pharma, AstraZeneca, Atacana Group, Bayer, BioMarin, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cambridge Healthcare Research, Datazymes, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Deallus, Dig Worldwide, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, Evaluate, FENIX, Ferring, Fletcher/CSI, Gilead Sciences, INOVIS, inPhronesis, Intuitive Surgical, Ionis, Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Larvol, Lifescience Dynamics, Merck, Molekule Consulting, Myriad Genetics, Northern Light, Novartis, Ozmosi, Pfizer, Prescient Healthcare Group, SK Life Sciences, Teva, UCB, Zimmer Biomet, ZoomRX, and more!
The Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition continues to be the best and largest assembly of competitive intelligence executives in the world for pharma, biotech, and medical devices/diagnostics for 15+ years. We hope to see you September 20-21!
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com
Ross Frasier
Get in now for the prestigious event and save. You'll secure access to a comprehensive program agenda offering keynote sessions, roundtables, panel discussions, networking events and more.
Reserve Your Spot & Save with the Early Bird Rate!
Explore our 2023 agenda, including more than 50+ sessions and 50+ senior-level speakers.
View the detailed AGENDA
View the SPEAKERS
The Pharma CI Conference includes the participation of the industry’s leading companies, including: Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, ADC Therapeutics, Amarin Pharma, AstraZeneca, Atacana Group, Bayer, BioMarin, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cambridge Healthcare Research, Datazymes, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Deallus, Dig Worldwide, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, Evaluate, FENIX, Ferring, Fletcher/CSI, Gilead Sciences, INOVIS, inPhronesis, Intuitive Surgical, Ionis, Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Larvol, Lifescience Dynamics, Merck, Molekule Consulting, Myriad Genetics, Northern Light, Novartis, Ozmosi, Pfizer, Prescient Healthcare Group, SK Life Sciences, Teva, UCB, Zimmer Biomet, ZoomRX, and more!
The Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition continues to be the best and largest assembly of competitive intelligence executives in the world for pharma, biotech, and medical devices/diagnostics for 15+ years. We hope to see you September 20-21!
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com
Ross Frasier
Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition
+1 212-228-7974
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn