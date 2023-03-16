Two Celebrated Conferences Co-Locate for the First Time in Anticipated Collaboration
The Pharma CI Europe Conference and the European Pharma Market Research Conference set a new standard for opportunitiesITALY, ROME, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, the 12th Annual Pharma CI Europe Conference & Exhibition and the 7th Annual European Pharma Market Research Conference will be co-located, taking place from March 30-21, 2023. The conferences will be held at the Hilton Rome Airport Hotel in Rome, Italy, and will bring together a number of industry leaders, professionals, and experts from around the world.
The shared location will leverage the talents of Pharma CI Europe and PMRC Europe, allowing attendees to access expertise from both PMRC and Pharma CI participants. There will also be special cross-networking opportunities to expand your knowledge and contacts.
This year’s conferences will feature a variety of engaging sessions and workshops, as well as keynote speakers who will share their insights and experiences on the latest trends and innovations. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and network with some of the most talented and successful individuals in their respective fields.
Nothing is more impactful than meeting colleagues in person! See for yourself why the Pharma CI Europe Conference & Exhibition continues to be the largest and best gathering of pharma, biotech, medical device & diagnostics intelligence professionals in Europe for 10+ years. And why Pharma Market Research Conference PMRC is the best and largest industry assembly of market research executives in pharma, biotech, medical devices & diagnostics for 10+ years!
See all the agenda details (including keynotes, case studies, masterclass workshops, panel discussions, and roundtables) here:
http://pharmaciconference.com/europe/agenda/
http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/europe/agenda/
Register here:
http://pharmaciconference.com/europe/register/
http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/europe/register/
conference info phone: +1-212-228-7974
http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
info@pharmaciconference.com
http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/
info@pharmamarketresearchconference.com
Ross Frasier
Pharma CI Conference
+1 212-228-7974
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn