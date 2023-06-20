Agenda Announced for the Annual Pharma CI USA Conference & Exhibition
Professional gathering celebrates another meeting of industry influencersNEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pharma CI Conference is thrilled to build on last year’s successful return to in-person events and provide the intelligence community with another program agenda filled with the latest ideas from industry experts.
Join Pharma CI for panel discussions, presentations, and networking events designed to engage the entire community and foster new business partnerships. It all takes place September 20-21 at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott Hotel.
Event highlights include:
50+ Senior-Level Speakers
40+ Sessions (including "Ask The Experts" Roundtables, Masterclasses, Cocktail Reception and much more).
Explore the timely topics and industry leaders that will headline this must-attend event.
View the Agenda
Reserve Your Spot & Save with the Early Rate
We hope to see you at the Pharma CI USA Conference & Exhibition September 20 - 21 in Newark, New Jersey.
The Pharma CI Conference includes the participation of the industry’s leading companies, including: Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, ADC Therapeutics, Amarin Pharma, AstraZeneca, Atacana Group, Bayer, BioMarin, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cambridge Healthcare Research, Datazymes, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Deallus, Dig Worldwide, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, Evaluate, FENIX, Ferring, Fletcher/CSI, Gilead Sciences, INOVIS, inPhronesis, Intuitive Surgical, Ionis, Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Larvol, Lifescience Dynamics, Merck, Molekule Consulting, MorphoSys, Myriad Genetics, Northern Light, Novartis, Ozmosi, Pfizer, Prescient Healthcare Group, Teva, UCB, Zimmer Biomet, ZoomRX, and more!
The Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition is the best and largest assembly of competitive intelligence executives in pharma, biotech, and medical devices for 15+ years.
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com
Ross Frasier
Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition
+1 212-228-7974
info@pharmaciconference.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn