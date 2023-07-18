Russ Bassett to Exhibit Cutting-Edge Dispatch Console Furniture at APCO 2023 in Nashville

Russ Bassett will exhibit at APCO 2023 to show attendees how its dispatch consoles can improve the effectiveness of public safety operations.

WHITTIER, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Russ Bassett, a leading manufacturer of dispatch console furniture, is thrilled to announce its participation in APCO International’s annual conference and expo, APCO 2023. The conference will take place Aug. 6-9 in Nashville, TN.

As a premier event for public safety communications officials, APCO 2023 brings together frontline telecommunicators, comm center managers, and vendors offering communications equipment and services. The conference is designed to be a platform for sharing knowledge, networking, and discussing the latest advancements in the field.

Attendees can find Russ Bassett representatives at Booth 1333 in the APCO 2023 Exhibit Hall on Aug. 7-8. The booth will showcase how Russ Bassett’s highly durable, ergonomic, and technology-integrated dispatch console furniture can help optimize public safety operations.

You can also see Russ Bassett dispatch console furniture recently installed at the Metropolitan Nashville Department of Emergency Communications tour on Sunday, August 6th and Monday, August 7 th sponsored by Motorola Solutions.

Russ Bassett will join more than 200 vendors representing a wide range of public safety communications products and services. Attendees will get to explore the latest products and discuss their specific public safety furniture needs with Russ Bassett’s knowledgeable team.

APCO 2023 will feature a comprehensive program with educational sessions, committee meetings, speakers, special events, and two full days of exhibits. Registration is now open on the APCO 2023 website.

About Russ Bassett

Russ Bassett designs and manufactures dispatch console furniture that can withstand the daily wear and tear of 24/7/365 public safety operations. We integrate technology with flexible monitor mounting, streamlined workflows, accessible controls, and thoughtful cable management. We prioritize ergonomics and comfort to support the well-being of operators who spend long hours on the job.