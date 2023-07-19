Verse.io Welcomes Damien Swendsen as New SVP of Revenue
With over two decades of experience, Damien will play a role in driving growth, establishing strategic partnerships, & strengthening the company's brand.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Verse.io, the market leader in conversational AI for business texting and customer outreach, is pleased to announce the appointment of Damien Swendsen as its new Senior Vice President of Revenue. With over two decades of technology sales experience and a proven track record of success, Damien will play a pivotal role in driving Verse's growth, expanding its customer base, establishing strategic partnerships, and strengthening the company's brand presence.
Throughout his career, Damien has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to deliver outstanding results and drive revenue growth. Prior to joining Verse, Damien held senior sales leadership positions at successful, high-growth technology companies, including CDC Software, Oracle, InsideView, and Demandbase. Most recently, Damien served as VP, Data & Sales Intelligence at Demandbase. His deep expertise in technology sales, coupled with his comprehensive understanding of the challenges Verse solves for customers, positions him perfectly to spearhead the company’s revenue expansion initiatives.
As the SVP of Revenue at Verse, Damien will be responsible for developing and executing strategic sales initiatives, driving new customer acquisitions, bringing Verse into new markets and use cases, cultivating strategic business development partnerships, and elevating the company's marketing efforts to enhance its brand in the marketplace. Damien's vast experience and strategic acumen will be invaluable as Verse continues to innovate and transform the customer engagement landscape.
"We could not be more thrilled to welcome Damien to the Verse team as our new SVP of Revenue," said David Tal, co-CEO of Verse. "Verse has built an incredible business already, and we’ve barely scratched the surface of markets and opportunities to which we can bring the power of conversational AI texting. We are confident that Damien's passion, expertise, and commitment will be instrumental in taking Verse to new heights."
“I am thrilled to join the Verse team during this exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Damien. “The need to drive efficiencies and revenue growth has never been more critical to our customers, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with our team to achieve those goals. I look forward to working with all of our customers, partners, and prospects to help drive real business outcomes through our conversational AI solutions.”
About Verse:
Verse is a next-generation Conversational AI Texting Platform that helps brands connect with their customers through authentic outreach. Blending powerful AI and real humans, Verse helps businesses engage, qualify, and convert inbound leads for marketing and sales teams, leveraging the most popular communication channel, texting. Our mission is to help companies win more business by powering authentic two-way text conversations with their consumers at the moments that matter most, while creating the most efficient and pleasant customer experience possible.
