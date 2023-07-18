Chiropractor Dr. Frank J. Mandarino Installs Health-Benefiting Sauna at His Practice's Morganville, N.J., Location
Newest addition adds to a wide range of therapeutic options available at New Jersey Sports ChiropracticMORGANVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, an award-winning chiropractor with locations in New York (Mandarino Chiropractic, P.C.) and New Jersey (New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, P.C.), recently introduced a new health-benefiting sauna at his facility in Morganville, N.J.
The unit was installed to create patient awareness about the sauna’s influence regarding a “multitude of health benefits,” providing positive results in a variety of areas, such as cardiovascular; neurological; autoimmune, and sports injuries, to name just a few.
One of the big factors that Dr. Mandarino personally makes use of is the sauna’s potential benefit upon cardiovascular health, such as reducing the risk of a heart attack or stroke.
“This sauna will get up to about 140 degrees, and it works off of heat shot proteins,” explained Dr. Mandarino. “So, what we’re doing is heating up the cells that have heat shock proteins – those will in turn help you heal and recover faster.”
About Mandarino Chiropractic
and New Jersey Sports Chiropractic
Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.
Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.
Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
Dr. Mandarino’s six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).
On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com
