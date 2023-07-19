Eagle Mount Billings Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Enhancing Its Commitment to Inclusive Recreation

Eagle Mount Billings enhances its commitment to offering inclusive recreation for all by earning the Certified Autism Center™ designation

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Mount Billings, an adaptive recreation organization, proudly announces its achievement of the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. To meet CAC requirements, staff completed training and certification to assist better and accommodate autistic or sensory-sensitive individuals and ensure they can participate fully in recreational activities.

"We are thrilled to have earned the Certified Autism Center™ designation," said Lynn Mullowney Cabrera, executive director at Eagle Mount Billings. "In our 35 years of offering adaptive recreation in our community, Eagle Mount has long served with distinction youths and adults with autism. Maintaining that high standard of knowledge and skill for our entire staff is an organizational priority. We are grateful for the support of Visit Billings in making it possible for Eagle Mount to earn our Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) credential."

IBCCES developed programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations such as parks and recreation departments, hotels, theme parks, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and offer other accommodations to this growing but underserved part of the community. With 1 in 6 people having a sensory need or sensitivity(https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5733937/) and 1 in 36 children being diagnosed with autism(https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/data.html) in the US (CDC), the need for more trained recreational options for this community and their families is at an all-time high.

Visit Billings supported Eagle Mount's pursuit of the Certified Autism Center™ designation in order to enhance the availability of autism-certified options for both residents and visitors in Billings. Eagle Mount Billings is committed to meeting people where they are, regardless of age or ability, and adapting activities to foster friendships, fun, and adventure with a steadfast focus on safety and acceptance. The organization focuses on optimizing interactions and outcomes across physical, behavioral, and social components.

Central to their approach is providing sensory-safe spaces, headphones, fidget toys, and other accommodations that empower autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals to engage comfortably in activities. By catering to their specific needs, Eagle Mount Billings works to offer positive and inclusive experiences for all participants.

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman, shares, "The certification enables Eagle Mount to strengthen further its commitment to providing inclusive recreational opportunities for autistic individuals. This added certificate of Certified Autism Center™ distinguishes Eagle Mount and its exceptional work in fostering an accessible and supportive environment for all."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs for travel, hospitality, and entertainment organizations, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more. IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Eagle Mount

Too few opportunities exist for youth and adults with disabilities to participate in community-integrated activities – recreationally and socially. The Billings-based non-profit, Eagle Mount, has provided adaptive recreation for our community and the surrounding areas since 1988. Through their involvement in our year-round programs, those with disabilities of all ages acquire enhanced self-esteem, independence, and increased physical, cognitive, social, and vocational abilities. By engaging community partners and volunteers effectively, Eagle Mount encourages awareness, understanding, acceptance, and lasting positive outcomes for all.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.