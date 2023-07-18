Clean Group Announces Expansion of Commercial Cleaning in Sydney Suburbs: Alexandria, Parramatta, and Surry Hills

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a renowned and leading commercial cleaning company, is delighted to announce its strategic expansion into key Sydney suburbs - Alexandria, Parramatta, and Surry Hills. This move comes as a part of Clean Group's commitment to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable, and efficient commercial cleaning services in these thriving areas.

With its comprehensive range of professional cleaning solutions, Clean Group has been serving various industries across Sydney with unparalleled excellence and dedication. The expansion into the suburbs of Alexandria, Parramatta, and Surry Hills signifies the company's strong belief in extending its top-notch services to new clientele and businesses in these vibrant communities.

Clean Group's mission is to provide exceptional cleaning services that not only meet but exceed clients' expectations. The company's team of highly trained and experienced cleaning professionals is equipped with the latest tools and eco-friendly cleaning practices to deliver outstanding results every time. From small businesses to large enterprises, Clean Group's services are tailored to suit the specific needs of various industries, ensuring a clean and hygienic environment that promotes productivity and well-being.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our commercial cleaning services to Alexandria, Parramatta, and Surry Hills," said [Spokesperson's Name], the CEO of Clean Group. "These suburbs are essential hubs for businesses, and we are committed to supporting their growth by providing top-tier cleaning solutions. Our team is dedicated to delivering excellence in every aspect, from customer service to the execution of cleaning projects, and we look forward to building lasting partnerships in these communities."

As part of the expansion, Clean Group has launched a dedicated web page to showcase its specialized commercial cleaning services in the suburbs of Alexandria, Parramatta, and Surry Hills. Interested businesses and organizations can learn more about the services offered by Clean Group in these areas by visiting their website at https://www.clean-group.com.au/commercial-cleaning-services-sydney/.

Clean Group's commitment to quality, reliability, and affordability has earned the company a reputation as one of Sydney's most trusted commercial cleaning service providers. With over a decade of experience, the company has amassed an impressive portfolio of satisfied clients across various industries, including offices, schools, medical facilities, retail outlets, and more.

Whether it's regular office cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, or specialized cleaning services, Clean Group's expansion into Alexandria, Parramatta, and Surry Hills brings the promise of a cleaner and healthier environment for businesses to thrive.

For media inquiries or to learn more about Clean Group's commercial cleaning services in Alexandria, Parramatta, and Surry Hills, please contact Clean Group.


About Clean Group:
Clean Group is a leading commercial cleaning company based in Sydney, Australia. With over a decade of experience, the company has built a strong reputation for providing top-notch cleaning services to businesses across various industries. Clean Group's team of skilled professionals, state-of-the-art equipment, and commitment to eco-friendly practices make them the preferred choice for commercial cleaning solutions in Sydney.

Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

