4 Ways to Save for Retirement Using a Self-Directed IRA

What are the ways investors can use Self-Directed IRAs to save for retirement? That’s the subject of a recent post at American IRA.

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Many people know that the need to save for retirement is an imperative throughout one’s working life. But how many take advantage of an employer’s retirement plan to consider that enough savings for retirement? In a recent post at American IRA, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm reacted to a recent retirement income survey, which found that less than half of respondents were confident their current savings were enough.“The good news,” American IRA said, “is that with a Self-Directed IRA, you can contribute more than your employer’s retirement plan allows.” In other words, opening an additional retirement account may have the positive benefit of expanding what an investor can put aside for retirement.American IRA then spent the article detailing four different ways an investor can invest when using a Self-Directed IRA. For instance, the first way was real estate—using a Self-Directed IRA, investors can put aside money into real estate and collect the money that comes from either the sale of real estate or the collection of rental income. This money can create a reliable, steady stream of cash that continues coming into the IRA even if the economic circumstances—such as the stock market—are not ideal.In the second listing, American IRA pointed to precious metals as another alternative investors can use to put money aside for retirement. American IRA highlighted how different this asset class is from the others—unlike real estate, for example, there is no rent collected on gold bullion. In the third listing, American IRA highlighted private notes, or the ability of the investor to issue loans from a Self-Directed IRA, which has the potential to create a steady stream of income for the investor even when the economy might not be so hot.There are many options available to investors who seek better ways to build for retirement—and many of them are discussed in-depth at the American IRA website. To learn more, visit www.AmericanIRA.com or call American IRA directly at 866-7500-IRA.