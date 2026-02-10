American IRA Hosts Keith Blackborg for Webinar on Family-Centered Retirement and Wealth Structures

Learn how families can invest together using strategic retirement plan and entity structures to build long-term wealth.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is pleased to announce an upcoming educational webinar featuring Keith Blackborg, CPA and wealth strategist, who specializes in helping business owners become “work optional” within three to five years and in building virtual family offices for self-directed millionaires.In this presentation, Keith Blackborg will outline advanced retirement plan strategies that allow families to invest alongside one another using tools such as discounted rollovers, ROBS structures, and practical entity combinations. He will explain how these strategies can be coordinated to support shared investment goals while maintaining compliance and tax efficiency.The discussion will explore how different account and entity structures can be combined across family members and the types of investments these structures may hold, including rental real estate, hard-money lending, stocks, bonds, and K-1 income-producing assets. Keith will also address tax-focused considerations, including managing UBIT exposure, related filing requirements, and the use of C-corporation UBIT blockers and LLC holding structures to help manage ownership and distribution tax impacts.Whether attendees are business owners, self-directed investors, or families seeking a more coordinated approach to wealth building, this webinar is designed to provide clarity around structuring strategies that support long-term financial flexibility.What You’ll Learn:1. Family Wealth SynergyUnderstand how aligning family members around shared financial goals can strengthen planning, improve efficiency, and support lasting wealth across generations.2. The Art of Strategic StructuresLearn how thoughtful retirement plan and entity structures can unlock new investment opportunities while supporting compliance and tax efficiency.3. Beyond BoundariesExplore how unconventional planning approaches can create advantages beyond traditional retirement strategies and support enduring prosperity.Event: February 11th, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/211-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to “we” and “us” refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

