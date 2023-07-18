AWS Summit 2023: NetCom Learning to Showcase Its Advanced AWS Training Capabilities

Leading the AWS Training Frontier: NetCom Learning to Share Expertise at AWS Summit 2023

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCom Learning, an industry-leading provider of IT and business skills training and an Advanced Tier Training Partner of AWS, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming AWS Summit 2023 in New York on the 26th of July. The event is known to bring together the cloud computing community from around the world to connect, collaborate, and learn about AWS.

At the summit, NetCom Learning will highlight its comprehensive AWS portfolio, which includes AI & Machine Learning, Analytics, Database, EC2 Compute, Storage, DevOps & Developer productivity solutions, and much more. The company's commitment to helping learners gain proficiency in these critical technologies has enabled it to serve over 36k+ enterprise clients over its 25 years in the industry.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Robert H, an AWS expert from NetCom Learning, who will be available to answer questions and share insights on how businesses can innovate faster and more securely in the AWS cloud. Robert holds over a decade of extensive training experience within the IT industry covering a wide range of skills and knowledge, from data center and network infrastructure to Cloud architecture and implementation.

"NetCom Learning's participation in the AWS Summit New York is a reflection of our dedication to empowering learners and organizations with the skills they need to leverage AWS's expansive services," says Russell Sarder, CEO of NetCom Learning. "Our goal is to help professionals achieve their learning goals and organizations to bridge their skills gap. We are excited to be a part of the summit as it is a fantastic platform to connect and help organizations bridge their skills gaps with our training capabilities."

NetCom Learning invites all summit attendees to join them and explore the opportunities that await in the AWS Cloud. For those seeking to level up their AWS skills or understand more about AWS's wide-ranging services, this is an event not to be missed.

About NetCom Learning

NetCom Learning helps build innovative learning organizations in the workplace by structuring a smarter workforce, supporting changes, and driving growth. For over 25+ years, we have empowered organizations to reach optimal performance results and address challenges by managing all aspects of organizational learning. With a team of dedicated and knowledgeable learning professionals with profound subject-matter expertise, NetCom Learning has serviced over 80 per cent of Fortune 1000 companies and helped over 36,000 organizations achieve their business goals.