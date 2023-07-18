LLYC integrates Voikers and its voice solutions
LLYC (BME:LLYC)MIAMI, FL, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LLYC (BME:LLYC) has taken another step forward in its growth and positioning project by integrating Voikers, an audio and podcasting agency which operates from Madrid and Miami. The consulting firm has thus firmly committed to developing conversational AI technology solutions, an increasingly sought-after technology by clients in their quest to give brands a voice and connect with their target demographics.
Voikers specializes in developing Artificial Intelligence and online audio projects, with services in technology, design, content and branding. Voikers' founder Roberto Carreras will join LLYC's Deep Digital structure as Senior Voice Marketing Director. He will report directly to Deep Digital's Senior Strategy Director for Europe, Ibo Sanz.
Carreras, who has collaborated with LLYC in recent years, will take on the task of integrating the value proposition in voice oriented to the corporate world to the firm's solution offerings in technology, creativity and strategic consulting for stakeholder relations. Throughout his professional career, Carreras has honed his skills in the field of consulting, project management and content innovation, while working on projects for major companies including Audi, Renfe, Uber, El Corte Inglés, Coca-Cola, Meliá, ING, Warner Music, Sony Music, Banco Santander, Ferrari, Ron Barceló, Mondelez, Peugeot, Ford, IKEA, Carrefour, Samsung, Puleva, Booking and Ballantine's (Pernod Ricard). He is a graduate of the CEU San Pablo University and holds a Master's Degree in Marketing & Advertising from the Complutense University of Madrid. He is currently an associate professor at both institutions.
Adolfo Corujo, Partner and Deep Digital CEO, shared: “We take great pride in integrating Voikers to our project and adding Roberto as he shares our vision on innovation and adding value as a guide in relationships with our clients and the market. We trust that his arrival will enhance our Deep Digital offering and bolster the audio and podcasting consulting work across our entire organization."
“Integrating Voikers to LLYC means that we will be able to join forces and the necessary resources to extend our offer to customers in areas where the competition still has a long way to go, especially with solutions covering the full spectrum of possibilities within Conversational and Generative AI and Digital Audio Ecosystems. I have always regarded LLYC as the benchmark in the field of Marketing and Communications, which makes it a real luxury to be able to play in what I consider to be the best company in my sector,” explains Roberto Carreras.
About LLYC
LLYC is a global communications, digital marketing and public affairs consulting firm that helps its clients to face their strategic challenges with solutions and recommendations based on creativity, technology and experience, seeking to minimize risks, take advantage of opportunities and take care of the reputational impact. Amidst today's disruptive and uncertain context, LLYC assists its clients to achieve their short-term business goals and set a path, with a medium- and long-term vision, that upholds their social license to operate and enhances their prestige.
LLYC (BME:LLYC) is listed on the Spanish secondary stock market, BME Growth. The firm currently has 21 offices in Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego and Washington, DC), Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and the Dominican Republic. LLYC also provides services through affiliated companies throughout Latin American markets.
Two leading industry publications rank LLYC among the world's top communications companies. In terms of revenue, the company ranks 39th worldwide according to PRWeek's 2023 Global Agency Business Report and 40th in PRovoke's 2023 Global Ranking. LLYC has been named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards, and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America at the 2021 International Business Awards.
