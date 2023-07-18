ATI Restoration Selects Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals as the Company’s National Charity of Choice
The multi-year commitment mobilizes ATI employees to support children with medical needs and their families across the U.S.ANAHEIM, CA, U.S., July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATI Restoration, LLC (“ATI” or “Company”), America's largest family-operated restoration contractor, has selected Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals as its national charity of choice.
The new partnership, which began July 1, 2023, marks a multi-year commitment to supporting children with medical needs and their families. CMN Hospitals raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada.
“We have always prioritized giving back to the communities where our employees live and work, especially with causes that help children and families,” said Ryan Moore, President and Chief Growth Officer, ATI. "We are proud to align ourselves with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and look forward to empowering our employees across ATI’s 60+ locations to support local hospitals throughout the country."
ATI will enable its dedicated employee volunteers, called ATI CARES Ambassadors, to work closely with local members of CMN Hospitals and plan Day of Service activities tailored to each hospital's specific needs. These Ambassadors, who are also full-time staff members, drive charitable efforts and develop employee engagement activities regionally, which supports the Company’s corporate values nationwide.
In addition, ATI will hold its annual Golf Fundraiser Tournament at Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine, CA, on November 9, 2023. This year, all proceeds from the tournament will be directed towards CMN Hospitals to support their critical work.
"We are thrilled to partner with ATI Restoration and grateful for their commitment to our cause, which impacts the lives of more than 12 million children each year," said Teri Nestel, President and CEO, CMN Hospitals. "ATI’s dedication to giving back to the community will help our member hospitals fund their most urgent needs, allowing them to provide the best possible care to kids and families, no matter life’s circumstances.”
About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. Each year, these hospitals support the health of 12 million children by providing life-saving treatments, innovative research, pediatric medical equipment, child life services, and financial assistance to families in need. By improving children's health and giving them the opportunity to reach their full potential, CMN Hospitals aims to create healthier and stronger communities for years to come.
About ATI Restoration, LLC
Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI Restoration is America's largest family-operated restoration contractor. With headquarters in Anaheim, California, ATI specializes in restoration, environmental remediation, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters. The company's unwavering commitment to customer service has made it a trusted leader in the industry. Employing over 2,000 professionals across 60+ offices nationwide, ATI Restoration is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.
Julia Rice, Director of Communications
ATI Restoration
+1 714-620-4523
julia.rice@atirestoration.com