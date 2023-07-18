Clean Group Accelerates NDIS Cleaning Services Expansion in Sydney

commercial cleaning company logo cleaners

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SYDNEY, - Clean Group, a leading commercial cleaning company in Sydney, is delighted to announce the expansion of their NDIS cleaning services to further cater to the growing demand for disability-specific cleaning solutions in the region. The company's commitment to exceptional service and attention to individual needs has solidified their position as a trusted provider of NDIS cleaning services, allowing them to extend their reach to more clients in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) community.

With their proven track record of excellence in the commercial cleaning industry, Clean Group has garnered a reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable, and efficient services. The expansion of their NDIS cleaning services will enable Clean Group to better serve individuals living with disabilities, providing them with a safe and hygienic environment that meets their unique requirements.

Clean Group understands the importance of maintaining a clean and sanitized living space for those with disabilities. By offering specialized NDIS cleaning services, the company ensures that participants in the scheme can access services tailored to their specific needs. The team of highly-trained cleaning professionals at Clean Group is equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle various cleaning challenges in disability care settings with sensitivity and empathy.

"We are thrilled to extend our NDIS cleaning services to more areas in Sydney," said Suji Siv, Director at Clean Group. "This expansion is a testament to our dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals living with disabilities. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness, ensuring that our clients can enjoy a safe and hygienic environment that promotes their well-being and comfort."

Clean Group's NDIS cleaning services encompass a comprehensive range of solutions, including regular cleaning, deep cleaning, disinfection, and sanitization. The company utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly cleaning products to deliver effective and environmentally responsible services.

To learn more about Clean Group's NDIS cleaning services in Sydney, interested parties are encouraged to visit their website at https://www.clean-group.com.au/commercial-cleaning-services-sydney/ndis-cleaning/ for inquiries and bookings.

About Clean Group:

Clean Group is a reputable commercial cleaning company based in Sydney, Australia. With years of experience in the industry, the company is committed to providing top-notch cleaning services for various businesses and organizations. Clean Group's team of professionals is dedicated to delivering excellent results, using cutting-edge equipment and eco-friendly cleaning practices.