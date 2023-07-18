Fine Tune Wraps Second Quarter with Three New Client Wins
Procurement teams and buyers are facing an exceptionally challenging landscape, trying to find better ways to manage complex expenses in the face of a range of macro-level challenges.”CHICAGO, IL, US, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of indirect expense management services, today announced three new client acquisitions of Q2 2023. These client organizations operate within a diverse mix of industries, including motor vehicle manufacturing, medical equipment manufacturing, and non-profit.
Fine Tune is helping to solve these clients’ most complex challenges in expense categories such as uniform rental, waste & recycling, pest control, security & guard services, and energy & utilities.
The new clients include:
• A tire and automotive services company with over 140 locations across the Midwest. Fine Tune will deliver expense management services related to industrial laundering, linens, uniform/corporate apparel, and related facility services.
• A $2.3B medical equipment company which manufactures products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. Fine Tune will manage and optimize this customer’s uniform rental and waste & recycling programs.
• A non-profit social enterprise that works to create jobs for people with disabilities. Fine Tune will deliver expense management services related to industrial laundering, linens, uniform/corporate apparel, and related facility services.
“Procurement teams and buyers in general are facing an exceptionally challenging landscape, trying to find better ways to manage complex expenses in the face of a range of macro-level challenges and very real resource constraints,” said Rich Ham, CEO, Fine Tune. “We’re thrilled that our new clients have placed their trust in our expense management process and understand that the right mix of expertise, technology, and vigilant management can help reclaim lost power and restore a healthier equilibrium to the marketplace.”
About Fine Tune
Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage, and audit certain complex indirect expense programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Siemens, Advance Auto Parts, Caterpillar, and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com.
